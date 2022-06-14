A lively musical ‘Hood’ brings Robin Hood tales into modern times at Asolo Repertory Theatre

The legend of Robin Hood has been around since the 12th century inspiring countless books, radio dramas, films and TV shows about the adventures of the exiled nobleman who tried to shift the balance of power by stealing from the rich and giving to the poor with his merry band of friends.

The new musical “Hood,” which opened Saturday at Asolo Repertory Theatre after a two-year delay because of the pandemic, brings those stories into the 21st century in a smart and spirited style with book by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane and music and lyrics by his husband, Lewis Flinn.

As inventively staged by Mark Brokaw and choreographer Ellenore Scott, it is also a playful and rambunctious production that should help raise spirits worn down by news of inflation, war, racial strife and threats to democracy.

Actually, some of those contemporary issues find their way into the story, but somehow they seem less problematic when presented in Adam Rigg’s modern spin on medieval costumes and a musical score that ranges from period-style melodies to surging ballads and a rhythm and blues number designed to be reminiscent of both “Dreamgirls” and the Schuyler sisters of “Hamilton.”

Rigg also designed the multi-level scaffolding-like set that becomes a playground of surprises for both the actors and the orchestra with the help of lighting designer Japhy Weideman. The musicians, led by musical director Brad Simmons, are scattered above the stage.

The 12-member cast is joined by some giant papier-mache-looking puppets designed by Nick Lehane (and manipulated by cast members), representing some of the evil royals and religious leaders who are trying to profit from their subjects.

The human cast is led by the charismatic Anthony Chatmon II as Robert of Loxley, who is banished from the kingdom after Prince John temporarily takes control of Nottingham, and the sheriff kills Robert’s father. He finds refuge and an inner strength in Sherwood Forest, where he becomes the reluctant hero Robin Hood, always ready to help the needy.

The energetic Chatmon teams with assorted friends and relatives who encourage his efforts. They include the hulking Little John (Zachary Francis Stewart); the friendly Meg (Aury Krebs), the orphaned Much (Billie Aken-Tyhers), Gamble (Imani Youngblood), Friar Tuck (Jamen Nanthakumar) and the campy Will Scarlet (the often hilarious Luke Antony Neville). We don’t really get to know much about some of them, but they form a terrific fighting and singing ensemble.

Beane’s story focuses on Robin’s efforts to get revenge on the Sheriff (Nick Rehberger), who has taken his beloved Maid Marian captive with intentions of marriage. Robin has always loved Marian and hopes she feels the same.

The Marian portrayed by Savy Jackson is no meek maiden. She’s a sharpshooter with her bow and arrow and a cunning saboteur, who finds ways to outsmart the sheriff. She’s also got a soaring and powerful voice.

Word of Robin’s efforts spread through the kingdom by Daniel Lopez as the comical troubadour Alan A’Dale, whose songs exaggerate Robin’s antics and make him more of a folk hero. His songs can get tiresome, but they serve to elicit a joke or two.

As much fun as the show is now (and there were apparently many changes made during a 10-day preview period), the show still needs to be punchier and more embracing. I wanted to love it more than I actually did. Some potential subplots don’t really develop, like a relationship between the troubadour and Lady Anne, and just as you’re expecting a build-up to a roaring finale, it lets you down gently before twisting to a different, livelier approach that doesn’t have quite the impact it needs.

That’s what this Asolo Rep production of this still-developing musical is for. It follows a 2017 staging of an earlier version of the musical in Dallas, and it is presented with enhancement money from two Broadway producers, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy, who are working with the creative team to help it blossom and grow after Sarasota.

They have a lot of it right, and you can’t help but feel a bit inspired by the message that we each have a hero inside ourselves that needs to be let loose to help right the wrongs in the world around us.

‘Hood’

Book by Douglas Carter Beane, music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn. Directed by Mark Brokaw. Reviewed June 11, Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Through June 26. 941-351-8000; asolorep.org

