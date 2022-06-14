ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Gene Freeman exit, ACS interim superintendent Jim Causby addresses community

By Brian Gordon, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago

Incoming Asheville City Schools interim Superintendent Jim Causby introduced himself to the community June 13 with brief, folksy remarks that drew laughter from the crowd.

“We're going to have fun,” Causby said during the district’s June board meeting. “We're going to expect great things. And we're going to be starting today, although I don't get paid till Thursday.”

A native of McDowell County and graduate of Western Carolina University, Causby, 76, has been superintendent in districts across North Carolina over the past three decades, including permanent roles leading Swain County, Polk County, and Johnston County public schools. He is replacing outgoing Superintendent Gene Freeman , whose last day leading the 4,100-student district will be June 15.

Causby said he is prepared to serve through the entire 2022-23 school year if need be. In November, district residents will elect four members to a newly created seven-person board, and the search for a permanent superintendent won’t commence until this new board sits.

Read this: Asheville City Schools Superintendent retires earlier; gets more than $94,000 buyout

Previously: Asheville City Schools names interim superintendent with December start date

Until a successor is ready, Causby said he'll focus on listening to community concerns.

“You have to sort through the information and sometimes determine if it’s valid,” he told the Citizen Times after the meeting. “When you’re hearing a lot of it, there’s probably some validity to it, so you prioritize those things you’re hearing most about.”

He mentioned improving school safety as a particular priority.

An aggravated assault last week at Lucy S. Herring Elementary in West Asheville resulted in the hospitalization of a fourth-grade child and left some parents to feel administrators hadn’t done enough to keep students safe.

Safety is not the only criticism teachers and parents have raised against the district over the past year. During the public comment section Monday, speakers told Causby of low staff pay and the controversial closing of Asheville Primary School.

Kari Holloway, a parent said she recently removed her children from the district, expressed displeasure with how Freeman communicated with parents.

“Please just talk to us,” she said. “We're an asset.”

Causby’s address was about three minutes and short on specifics. Still, those in the audience were encouraged by his demeanor.

“I just thought that he was positive and hopeful,” said ACS school board candidate Sarah Thornberg. “There’s a lot of negativity (with the district), rightly deserved, but he was very positive”

Causby will be the district's sixth leader in the past decade.

The revolving door began in the spring of 2013 when Allen Johnson left his post with three years remaining on his contract. Johnson, who started in 2008, received a $175,000 payout upon leaving.

Freeman, who had been scheduled to retire at the end of November, will receive a buyout of just over $94,000 from the district for leaving this week according to a news release from Asheville City Schools.

“We’re focused on having a successful start to the 2022-2023 school year,” Ashley-Michelle Thublin, the executive director of communications for Asheville City Schools, said in a news release . “With June, July and August being crucial months for budgeting, hiring and planning, we believe that a buy-out of Dr. Freeman’s remaining contract is in the best interests of Asheville City Schools, its students, staff, families and greater school community.”

Brian Gordon is a statewide reporter with the USA Today Network in North Carolina. Feel free to email him at bgordon@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skyoutbriout

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: With Gene Freeman exit, ACS interim superintendent Jim Causby addresses community

