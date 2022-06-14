ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Citizen-Times

Micro-housing coming to Asheville's South Slope seeks city subsidy; are they affordable?

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGF6j_0gA3sc0H00

ASHEVILLE - An 80-unit micro-housing development coming to the South Slope is seeking $592,790 in city subsidies, though some residents and council members are skeptical of the development's promise of affordability.

Though the project itself does not require Asheville City Council approval, the developer has applied for taxpayer subsidies for its 16 affordable units, which requires a final vote from council June 14.

Located at 217 Hilliard, the five-story building is planned for a 0.18-acre vacant lot next to the now-closed Hot Spot at the corner of Hilliard and Asheland avenues

The project is the city's first micro-housing development. All units are between 180-250 square feet with 20% committed to be affordable for 20 years at 80% of the area median income or below.

Each apartment is roughly the same size as a double dorm room at UNC Asheville .

David Moritz, a managing partner with developer Mori Blue Holdings LLC, said he is enthusiastic to bring more "workforce housing" to the city, which he said is "sorely needed."

Previous coverage:

Though only 16 of the 80 proposed units, or 20%, will be deeded affordable, he said the entire development would be "reasonably priced, that people can afford."

After a June 14 public hearing, council will vote to approve the project for a Land Use Incentive Grant, a city property tax abatement program in exchange for affordable housing.

Though 16 units of affordable housing is better than nothing, said Dee Williams, president and CEO of nonprofit Eagles' Wings Community Development Corp., this model of affordability is "not a sustainable fix," and is only a temporary solution to a systemic problem — a racial wealth gap that is causing displacement and gentrification in historically Black neighborhoods like that of South Slope and Southside.

More:

Voicing similar concerns, at an April 27 Housing and Community Development Committee, Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith was the only holdout vote on the project. A native of the South Slope area, she said without a promise of more affordability, it will not get her support.

For a one-person household, 80% AMI is $42,100 or $48,100 for a two-person household. Asheville's affordability rates for studio or efficiency apartments is set at $884 without utilities and $1,053 with utilities included.

Moritz said while the 16 units are obligated to meet the city's definition of affordability, the remaining units will be rented at market rates. He could not confirm actual prices until the project is built, but said the goal is for rents to fall below $1,000, including utilities.

“Our strategy is to make most of the units basically affordable for people who work in Asheville," Moritz said.

2 weeks with no movement: What comes next for the 1st request of Asheville Reparations?

Jones Park: After demo, rebuild of Jones Park playground caught in game of 'political football'

Under the estimated tax value of $7.2 million post-completion, the annual city property tax would be approximately $29,016. The city would likely grant around $28,228 back to the property owner annually after payment for 21 years.

Michael Wasmer lives on the north end of Southside, just outside of South Slope, and can nearly see the project site from his house.

He said the proposed project has not generated much neighborhood opposition, if any, and the subsidy savings themselves seem to add up.

"The numbers are kind of okay, it's just obviously the product isn't the same as what these numbers are usually applied to," he said of the LUIGI grant for the Hilliard project. He's had concerns surrounding LUIGI grants in the past — worrying that they are offloading development needs onto the larger community, and bumping the local tax rate, even minimally.

"I don't think anybody in my neighborhood is opposed to that project, and some people do see it as a novel way of getting people housed (and) having some opportunities for workforce housing if people are willing to live in a dorm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALAEK_0gA3sc0H00

Sasha Vrtunski, interim affordable housing officer with the city, said the project has not yet received its zoning permit, but will soon.

According to project plans, there is a kitchen, lounge and laundry facility for shared use on every floor. Each unit has a private bathroom and a half-kitchen, with a sink and an area for a microwave or other small appliances. There is also a rooftop deck planned for the building.

Littering: Asheville mutual aid volunteers face 'absurd' felony littering charges, lawyer says

Moritz hopes the new units will encourage residents to use amenities downtown, like parks, public transportation and its bustling businesses, and envisions a more local presence in a corridor becoming known for restaurants, breweries and trendy housing.

“I love seeing a vibrant downtown," Moritz said. "I think that there have been some rumblings of people saying, 'oh, it’s a lot of tourists,' and of course we’re a tourist town … I think one thing more apartment buildings downtown would bring is more local people enjoying downtown on a regular basis."

The project will break ground this summer and construction will last 12 to 18 months, with completion slated for 2023.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Micro-housing coming to Asheville's South Slope seeks city subsidy; are they affordable?

Comments / 2

Related
my40.tv

Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One city pool reopened Friday while another remained closed. The city of Asheville said the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer. But, Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road) reopened Friday, June 17, after closing for a week following the discovery of broken glass in the water.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Council approves grant for downtown microhousing

A land use incentive grant application for an 80-unit microhousing development at 217 Hilliard Avenue prompted discussion about the grant program at Asheville City Council’s June 14 meeting. Although Council ultimately approved the roughly $593,000 grant in a 5-2 vote, with Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith and Antanette Mosley opposed, members questioned whether the award would effectively boost affordable housing in the city.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Improvement project for Waynesville's South Main Street put on hold indefinitely

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Rising costs are putting up roadblocks to several road improvement projects across North Carolina, and that includes long-standing plans for fixing up South Main Street in Waynesville. For years, plans have been in place to fix up and widen South Main Street in Waynesville, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Development#Asheville City Council#Asheland#South Slope
biltmorebeacon.com

Hike to best view of Black Mountain fireworks

Swannanoa Valley Museum will host its annual Independence Day hike up historic Sunset Mountain from 7-11 p.m., Monday, July 4. Participants will take the 1.5-mile, moderate hike to enjoy an excellent view of Black Mountain’s fireworks display, enjoy an old-fashioned watermelon cutting and learn local history. Participants are encouraged...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
tribpapers.com

Councilman Offers Twist to Firefighter Pay Issue

Weaverville – After a long meeting that included three public hearings, Weaverville Councilman Andrew Nagle dropped a twist to end the regular monthly meeting of the Weaverville Town Council Monday night (May 23). Nagle, who had questioned the need to increase firefighters’ pay, suddenly changed his position. Asking...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Kristen Walters

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
AFAR

6 Local, Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences in Asheville

With a vibrant art, food, and culture scene and a plethora of immersive outdoor activities, there’s a lot more to Asheville than its famous landmarks. It’s no secret that Asheville frequently appears on top travel lists, with icons such as Biltmore Estate drawing upwards of one million visitors a year. But what’s lesser known is just how many still-hidden gems this remarkable city has to offer travelers who are searching for a local, empathetic way to tour one of the country’s top destinations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city leaders approved funding for the Hilliard Flats development. The development will consist of 80 micro housing units and community space. The developer applied for the city’s land-use incentive grant and, in return, allocated 16 of the apartments as affordable. The affordable units...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe County Reminds Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

June is the start of hurricane season and while Buncombe County may not be on the coast, we feel the indirect impacts of hurricane season every year. Most often, WNC is hit by heavy rainfall and high winds which can cause power, water, and gas outages, disrupt transportation, and pollute drinking water. The Emergency Preparedness Team at Buncombe County Health and Human Services has developed an arsenal of helpful resources and tips to make sure Buncombe residents are prepared for and stay safe during hurricane season this year.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Juneteenth events scheduled for Asheville and other areas across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Juneteenth is just around the corner and several events have been planned to kick off the weekend celebration. June 19 signifies a now-federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and celebrating African-American culture. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee women seeking name change for Clingman’s Dome

For thousands of years, the area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park called Clingman’s Dome was known to Cherokee people as Kuwahi (“mulberry place”). Two Cherokee women are starting the process to change the name back to its roots. Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe, both...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

Proposed funding for APD under fire as residents call for 'defunding the police'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday evening, Asheville City Council held its first public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 annual operating budget. Several community members took aim at the budget drafted by City Manager Debra Campbell over the proposed amount for Asheville Police Department. “I believe that...
WLOS.com

How to keep your house cool, energy bills low as WNC heats up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There’s no escaping it — the heat wave is here. That means your air conditioner is running overtime. “Ninety percent of the calls right now are for repair problems, air conditioners not running, things like that. The other 10 are for maintenance,” Brian McDonald, of Mountain Air Mechanical, said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Terrorist group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ claims credit for attack on Asheville pro-life center

On June 14, pro-abortion terrorist group “Jane’s Revenge” claimed credit for numerous attacks on pro-life centers around the country, including the June 7 attack on Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) in Asheville. The message was originally posted on Abolition Media, which supports left-wing revolutionary groups around the world, but a day later, Jane’s Revenge also posted the message to the group’s official website.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

Rakim Gaines Wants to Be Asheville’s Next Standout Chef

Rakim Gaines was nine years old when the owner of Yoshida Express, the East Asheville neighborhood hibachi restaurant Gaines was enamored with in his youth, noticed just how much he was hanging around. Gaines would come in simply to watch the chefs in action, so the owner finally asked, “Hey, you want to cook?”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy