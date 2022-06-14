ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

2 NC officials backing Asheville HCA lawsuit call new Brevard case 'serious,' 'courageous'

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE — Two top North Carolina officials who already have thrown their support behind a lawsuit against HCA Healthcare's 2019 purchase of Mission Hospital are calling a new antitrust lawsuit from the city of Brevard "serious" and "courageous."

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and State Treasurer Dale Folwell have each filed amicus briefs in the first HCA antitrust lawsuit out of WNC brought by Asheville community members in August, a case currently awaiting a decision in North Carolina Business Court .

Now they have each voiced similar concerns about the new antitrust case, filed by the city of Brevard June 3.

"Our office is aware of and closely following the city of Brevard’s antitrust lawsuit against HCA," Stein spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed said. "These allegations are especially serious because anticompetitive conduct in health care can hurt North Carolinians’ access to affordable, quality care. Our office will continue its work to protect our state’s patients."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZxXR_0gA3sb7Y00

Folwell called elected officials in the Transylvania County city "courageous" for taking legal action but said he was saddened by the toll the 2019 purchase had taken on WNC residents.

The history of WNC's antitrust action against HCA Healthcare:

"I grieve for the people of Western North Carolina as we're coming up on the third birthday of this transaction," he said. "All we're seeing is more evidence of lower quality, lower access and higher cost of health care."

The Brevard v. HCA lawsuit proposes class action for "unlawful restraint of trade and monopolization" and seeks damages and relief through a jury trial, noting Mission now holds a "monopoly market share" — 70% or more — in seven counties: Yancey (90.9%), Madison (90%), Buncombe (86.6%), Mitchell (85.4%), Transylvania (78.7%), McDowell (76.4%) and Macon (74.7%).

Transylvania Regional Hospital is in Brevard, the county's seat, and is one of five hospitals in WNC owned by HCA Healthcare and in Mission Health regional system.

“Our lawsuit is being brought at a time when providing affordable health care insurance plans for working families and governmental employees, such as firefighters, police, and teachers, and controlling health care costs have been top priorities for the city of Brevard and members of the proposed class, and the business communities they serve,” Brevard Mayor Maureen Copelof said in a June 3 news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVB1h_0gA3sb7Y00

The city operates a self-funded health insurance plan for its employees and their families and wants to "represent a class of similarly situated North Carolina health insurance plans, including self-funded and commercial insurers," according to the news release.

“We hope that this lawsuit will begin to compensate us for overpaying for health care, and bring an end to the harm HCA has caused to Brevard and other communities in Western North Carolina,” Brevard Mayor Pro Tempore Gary Daniel said in the release.

Outside of their separate amicus briefs, both officials in recent months have been involved in issues related to HCA's 2019 purchase of Mission Hospital.

According to a Cornell Law School definition , "An amicus curiae brief ... brings to the attention of the court relevant matter not already brought to its attention by the parties may be of considerable help to the court."

Folwell in February endorsed a report alleging HCA's hospitals and others in WNC are not complying with a year-old federal regulation requiring prices to be clear and easily accessible.

He also expressed support for proposed N.C. House Bill 1039, which aims to protect families from "unfair tactics in debt collection."

"It's meant to stop punishing people because of health care billing," Folwell said, "and not only stop punishing them but stop weaponizing their credit scores because of things associated with health care billing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8x2b_0gA3sb7Y00

HB 1039 is also known as the "Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act" and passed first reading May 26 .

More : Mission nurse on HCA fallout during merger hearing: Shocked and horrified

During a recent circuit in which he visited several North Carolina communities with large hospital systems, including Buncombe, Stein heard former HCA doctors, current nurses, local elected officials and community members on how they were impacted by the 2019 sale.

Stein said he's searching for new legislative options to keep corporations in check when it comes to big mergers and/or acquisition.

"Between 2000 and 2016, North Carolina had the fifth-highest number of rural hospital mergers in the nation," he said April 28. " I want to underscore that I’m frustrated with the state of North Carolina’s law as it relates to my authority to conduct reviews like this of hospital conglomerations. The ability for me to review these transactions is both inadequate and inconsistent."

Mission and HCA spokesperson Nancy Lindell, speaking on the recent Brevard lawsuit, said the company had hoped a recent meeting with Copelof "would be the beginning of a thoughtful and ongoing dialog about healthcare in the city of Brevard and the broader Transylvania County region."

Now, Lindell said, HCA will turn its attention to "vigorously defending" the lawsuit in the Western North Carolina U.S. District Court where it was filed.

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com . Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 2 NC officials backing Asheville HCA lawsuit call new Brevard case 'serious,' 'courageous'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Former intern claims unsafe conditions at Buncombe County Jail

Conditions at Buncombe County’s jail have attracted heightened scrutiny in the wake of a string of inmate deaths in the last few years. Most recently, 48-year-old DeMarcus Royal died April 6, and officials are still waiting to hear back regarding the cause of death. Under state law, the Division...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
POLITICS
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Federal aviation investigators are expected to arrive in Transylvania County Friday after a plane crash injured three people Thursday night. Officials with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office say a small airplane crashed on a Brevard campground at around 6:30 p.m. Three people were aboard the plane when it went down and all of them were taken to trauma centers.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Brevard, NC
City
Macon, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Brevard, NC
Government
City
Madison, NC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes near Christian summer camp in North Carolina, authorities say

BREVARD, N.C. — A plane crashed Thursday night near a Christian summer camp in North Carolina, according to Capt. Matthew Chase Owen with Transylvania County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. in Brevard, according to Donnell Evans with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Owen,...
BREVARD, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
Person
Josh Stein
carolinajournal.com

Terrorist group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ claims credit for attack on Asheville pro-life center

On June 14, pro-abortion terrorist group “Jane’s Revenge” claimed credit for numerous attacks on pro-life centers around the country, including the June 7 attack on Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) in Asheville. The message was originally posted on Abolition Media, which supports left-wing revolutionary groups around the world, but a day later, Jane’s Revenge also posted the message to the group’s official website.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Systems#Hca Healthcare#Health Plan#Asheville Hca#Mission Hospital#State#North Carolinians#2nd Wnc
spectrumlocalnews.com

2022 North Carolina Blueberry Festival is back in person

BURGAW, N.C. — North Carolina is known for a lot of things, including the ever delicious and profitable blueberry. This weekend, the sweet blue treat will be celebrated at the North Carolina Blueberry Festival as the event makes a big return to the Tar Heel state. In its 19th...
BURGAW, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
FOX Carolina

Upstate storms affect downtown Greenville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A series of brief but powerful storms blew through the Upstate Thursday night, affecting several different areas. One of the hardest hit places was downtown Greenville. Even though the storms were only around briefly, they made an impact. One neighbor FOX Carolina spoke to said...
GREENVILLE, SC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy