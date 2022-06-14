ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Ryan faces two Democratic primary rivals in bid for redrawn 18th congressional district

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
Two fellow Democrats are now set to compete with Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan in an Aug. 23 primary for the redrawn 18th Congressional District.

Filing petitions for the race before Friday's deadline were Aisha Mills, a Democratic strategist and cable news host and pundit who moved to Newburgh from Brooklyn two years ago; and Moses Mugulusi, a state financial examiner from the village of Florida.

Ryan already had qualified for the ballot without gathering signatures because he was chosen to replace Rep. Antonio Delgado as a congressional candidate. Delgado ended his bid for a third term in May after Gov. Kathy Hochul named him to fill the vacant post of lieutenant governor and be her new running mate.

The winner of the Democratic primary for the 18th District will face Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, a New Windsor Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election. The redrawn district takes in all of Orange County and much of Ulster and Dutchess counties.

The candidates

Mills, 44, describes herself as a political strategist and policy analyst who has campaigned to elect LGBT candidates and people of color and helped lead a successful crusade to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington, D.C., in 2009. Most recently, she hosted a 7 p.m. weekday show on the Black News Channel that aired from September to March.

In a statement, she vowed if elected to be a champion in Washington for domestic-violence victims, to fight for affordable housing and gun control, and support Hudson Valley farmers.

Mugulusi, 52, switched to the congressional race after dropping his earlier campaign to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer in a Democratic primary this year. He told the Times Herald-Record on Monday that he found support around the state for a Senate race but concluded he couldn't raise enough campaign funds to compete.

He pledged to fight for ordinary people in Congress and promote progressive causes such as Medicare For All, free public college and universal child care.

Ryan, a 40-year-old Iraq war veteran and 2004 West Point graduate, has led Ulster County for three years and first ran for Congress in 2018, when he finished second behind Delgado in a seven-way Democratic primary for the current 19th District. The new lines adopted last month put his Gardiner home in the redrawn 18th District.

In a statement on Monday, Ryan touted his record as county executive, saying he had delivered on "housing, protecting our environment, and keeping our community affordable," and promised to bring "common-sense solutions" to Washington.

“We’ve got plenty of career politicians and political insiders in Washington; what we need more of are leaders who’ve actually laid it on the line for our country – served in combat, built a business, united people during tough times," Ryan said.

Redrawn districts

New York's congressional races were scrambled last month when a state judge approved new district lines drawn by a special master, opening the door to fresh candidates. The judge had struck down an earlier map that Democrats drew, ruling that it violated a 2014 amendment to the state constitution that prohibits gerrymandering.

The altered map – and House vacancy – means Ryan will run in two congressional districts in two separate elections on Aug. 23. One is the primary for the new 18th District. The other is a special election race against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, to serve the remaining four months of Delgado's House term in the current 19th District.

Molinaro will run in November for a full House term in the new 19th District, which no longer includes Dutchess County. Both he and Schmitt have been campaigning since last year, and no other Republicans petitioned to compete with them for the nominations after the lines were redrawn.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

