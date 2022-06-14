Hampton Falls 300th anniversary festivities: Here’s what you need to know

HAMPTON FALLS — The town is celebrating its 300th anniversary through a number of fun events, including a Home Run Derby and a parade featuring the U.S. Navy Band and the Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

Tricentennial events run primarily from Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 8. However, since nearly all the activities require pre-registration or the purchase of limited numbers of tickets, those interested in taking part are urged to plan ahead.

A complete calendar of the activities is available on the Hampton Falls Historical Society website , which also accommodates registration, the purchase of tickets and 300th celebratory souvenirs.

Festivities begin on Sunday, July 31, with opening ceremonies starting at 2 p.m., featuring a Patriot Fife and Drum Duo , a time capsule opening followed by a Home Run Derby at Governor Weare Park. There will also be a concert by the Reminisants at the Town Common, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 features trolley tours through town, followed by “Welcome to the Graveyard,” a lecture at the town library at 1 p.m. The Unitarian Church offers “The Stories of Alice Brown,” a play performed with puppets by the Pontine Theater at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 offers “If this Grave Could Talk” at the cemetery starting at 10 a.m., complete with gravesite visits, offered again on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

The Hampton Falls Volunteer Fire Department hosts a “Family Night BBQ at the FireHouse,” starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be followed by the dedication of the Tricentennial Tree, a tri-colored beech tree planted between the library and the safety building.

“It’s a rare and beautiful tree and it has the most gorgeous leaves,” according to Tricentennial Committee member Ward Dilmore.

There will be a rare historic beer tasting for brew aficionados at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Town Hall. According to Dilmore, neighboring Czar Brewery of Exeter will bring in beer historian Mark Chag to discuss the beers of the last 300 years.

“I did some research and one of the things I learned was that 300 years ago it wasn’t safe to drink the water,” Dilmore said. “Most people drank cider – because we’re an apple orchard community – or beer.”

Dilmore said the evening includes tasting beers blended as they were in 1700 and 1800.

“At the end of the evening, Henry Hankovich, the owner of Czar Brewery, will uncask the 300th Anniversary Brew, made with a recipe from George Washington,” Dilmore said.

Tickets are $70 and are limited to 100, Dilmore said, and they’re going fast.

Trolley tours will be repeated Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The Hampton Falls Free Library is offering an ongoing self-guided Family Scavenger Hunt while the Historical Society is also offering self-guided audio tours of Hampton Falls.

Friday, Aug. 5 is Kids’ Field Day at the Town Common, starting at 10 a.m., but the evening is another event for adults only. Food and wine return to the festivities when Mary Ann Esposito of PBS’s “Ciao Italia” fame , and her husband, Guy, are featured in “In Vino Veritas” at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Although known for her expertise in Italian cooking, Dilmore said, Esposito’s theme is to use food to connect with one’s community and past. Her husband will discuss wines, Dilmore said, and Esposito will answer questions. Those who snag one of the 100 tickets sold will go home with a bottle of red or white wine.

A closing ceremony, time capsule dedication, and parade with the U.S. Navy Band and the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses is scheduled for noon time on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Dilmore, it took all of New Hampshire’s U.S. Congressional Delegation to pull it off.

“Senator Maggie Hassan put in a personal plea for us for the Clydesdales,” Dilmore said. “Senator Jeanne Shaheen helped us be able to pencil in the U.S. Navy Band. And Congressman Chris Pappas read Hampton Falls’ Tricentennial into the Congressional Record and got us a flag flown over the (U.S.) Capital.”

The flag will be included in the 300th anniversary time capsule, Dilmore said.

Members of the Tricentennial Committee worked for years to organize a fun week for their community that’s filled with family and unique events. The committee includes Louise Vance and Judy Haskell, co-secretaries; treasurer Glenn Johnson; members Dilmore, Kathy Dittami, Linda Savoy, Karen Moura, Susan Porcelli, Linda Keen and Gisela Manna, along with Selectmen Ed Beattie and Lou Gargiulo.

Dilmore offered special thanks to the Hampton Falls Historical Society, Selectman Ed Beattie and Tracey Beattie of the Historical Society, which provided the web services for the Tricentennial.

