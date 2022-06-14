ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Falls, NH

Hampton Falls 300th anniversary festivities: Here’s what you need to know

By Angeljean Chiaramida
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

HAMPTON FALLS — The town is celebrating its 300th anniversary through a number of fun events, including a Home Run Derby and a parade featuring the U.S. Navy Band and the Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

Tricentennial events run primarily from Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 8. However, since nearly all the activities require pre-registration or the purchase of limited numbers of tickets, those interested in taking part are urged to plan ahead.

A complete calendar of the activities is available on the Hampton Falls Historical Society website , which also accommodates registration, the purchase of tickets and 300th celebratory souvenirs.

Festivities begin on Sunday, July 31, with opening ceremonies starting at 2 p.m., featuring a Patriot Fife and Drum Duo , a time capsule opening followed by a Home Run Derby at Governor Weare Park. There will also be a concert by the Reminisants at the Town Common, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbDAK_0gA3sXXW00

Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic: ‘Greatest Show in Sand' returns.

Monday, Aug. 1 features trolley tours through town, followed by “Welcome to the Graveyard,” a lecture at the town library at 1 p.m. The Unitarian Church offers “The Stories of Alice Brown,” a play performed with puppets by the Pontine Theater at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 offers “If this Grave Could Talk” at the cemetery starting at 10 a.m., complete with gravesite visits, offered again on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

The Hampton Falls Volunteer Fire Department hosts a “Family Night BBQ at the FireHouse,” starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be followed by the dedication of the Tricentennial Tree, a tri-colored beech tree planted between the library and the safety building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFQ9x_0gA3sXXW00

“It’s a rare and beautiful tree and it has the most gorgeous leaves,” according to Tricentennial Committee member Ward Dilmore.

'Amazing' ride: Tobey & Merrill Insurance in Hampton celebrates 100-plus years

There will be a rare historic beer tasting for brew aficionados at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Town Hall. According to Dilmore, neighboring Czar Brewery of Exeter will bring in beer historian Mark Chag to discuss the beers of the last 300 years.

“I did some research and one of the things I learned was that 300 years ago it wasn’t safe to drink the water,” Dilmore said. “Most people drank cider – because we’re an apple orchard community – or beer.”

Dilmore said the evening includes tasting beers blended as they were in 1700 and 1800.

“At the end of the evening, Henry Hankovich, the owner of Czar Brewery, will uncask the 300th Anniversary Brew, made with a recipe from George Washington,” Dilmore said.

Tickets are $70 and are limited to 100, Dilmore said, and they’re going fast.

North Hampton's C’est Cheese: New owners taking over gourmet shop have years of experience

Trolley tours will be repeated Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The Hampton Falls Free Library is offering an ongoing self-guided Family Scavenger Hunt while the Historical Society is also offering self-guided audio tours of Hampton Falls.

Friday, Aug. 5 is Kids’ Field Day at the Town Common, starting at 10 a.m., but the evening is another event for adults only. Food and wine return to the festivities when Mary Ann Esposito of PBS’s “Ciao Italia” fame , and her husband, Guy, are featured in “In Vino Veritas” at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qWpB_0gA3sXXW00

Although known for her expertise in Italian cooking, Dilmore said, Esposito’s theme is to use food to connect with one’s community and past. Her husband will discuss wines, Dilmore said, and Esposito will answer questions. Those who snag one of the 100 tickets sold will go home with a bottle of red or white wine.

A closing ceremony, time capsule dedication, and parade with the U.S. Navy Band and the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses is scheduled for noon time on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Dilmore, it took all of New Hampshire’s U.S. Congressional Delegation to pull it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZHyH_0gA3sXXW00

“Senator Maggie Hassan put in a personal plea for us for the Clydesdales,” Dilmore said. “Senator Jeanne Shaheen helped us be able to pencil in the U.S. Navy Band. And Congressman Chris Pappas read Hampton Falls’ Tricentennial into the Congressional Record and got us a flag flown over the (U.S.) Capital.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNGLT_0gA3sXXW00

The flag will be included in the 300th anniversary time capsule, Dilmore said.

Members of the Tricentennial Committee worked for years to organize a fun week for their community that’s filled with family and unique events. The committee includes Louise Vance and Judy Haskell, co-secretaries; treasurer Glenn Johnson; members Dilmore, Kathy Dittami, Linda Savoy, Karen Moura, Susan Porcelli, Linda Keen and Gisela Manna, along with Selectmen Ed Beattie and Lou Gargiulo.

Dilmore offered special thanks to the Hampton Falls Historical Society, Selectman Ed Beattie and Tracey Beattie of the Historical Society, which provided the web services for the Tricentennial.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Falls 300th anniversary festivities: Here’s what you need to know

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tilton, NH

Near the scenic Winnipesaukee River in New Hampshire, the town of Tilton presents itself as a quiet, peaceful location with classic allure and historical attractions. The town got its name from the wealthy Tilton Family in 1869. Their success contributed much to the town’s development. From rich textile mills...
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best hot dogs in New Hampshire

Our viewers told us where to find the best hot dogs in New Hampshire. Viewers say they love the 1/4-pound dogs at Route 16 Dairy Bar and the large variety of toppings to choose from. 4. Junkyard Dogs in Ossipee. Many viewers love Junkyard Dogs, a food truck based in...
RESTAURANTS
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Saying farewell to D.W.'s Oceanside Inn

Thursday, June 23rd — Tonight, for the first time in 43 years, D.W's Oceanside Inn in Hampton Beach has closed. The owners bought the B&B in 1979 and have been running it ever since. Karen Meyers takes us inside the Victorian-style inn where decades of memories were made. Plus,...
HAMPTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exeter, NH
City
Hampton Falls, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Hampton, NH
City
North Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Government
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

The NASWA – a tropical getaway just one hour from Manchester!

LACONIA, NH – It’s hard to imagine that just an hour north of Manchester is a colorful getaway that offers up vacation fun for the entire family. The NASWA Resort is a family-owned and operated vacation hot spot since it was founded in 1935. Known for their colorful...
MANCHESTER, NH
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. If you love ribs and BBQ, the Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival is where you want to be this summer. It’s back and it’s bigger and better than ever!
MERRIMACK, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
George Washington
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire woman celebrates milestone 109th birthday

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua woman celebrated her 109th birthday on Wednesday. Ruth Magnuson Brown was born in 1913 in Pennsylvania, the oldest of 10 children. She lives at Langdon Place of Nashua, a senior living community she has called home for the past seven years. News 9 spoke...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Beech Street event gathers groups to help residents with Medicaid concerns

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, an alliance of government agencies and local non-profits gathered at Beech Street Elementary School for a “Spring Into a Healthy Summer.”. From 4 to 6 p.m., local residents received assistance in obtaining New Hampshire Medicaid renewal information with assistance from WellSense. That assistance gave a particular focus on helping those who obtained Medicaid eligibility during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but may potentially lose that eligibility in the near future due to the difficulty of changing eligibility guidelines.
MANCHESTER, NH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Food And Wine#Home Run Derby#The U S Navy Band#Tricentennial#Reminisants#The Unitarian Church#The Pontine Theater
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Huge Electric Bills Coming and New Funds for County Nursing Homes

CONCORD – Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19. These issues and contracts were before the state’s Executive Council and Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Newburyport Fire Boat Sinks on Dock in Merrimack River

A Newburyport Fire Department fire boat sank while docked at Cashman Park on the Merrimack River overnight, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause. Fire officials said the boat sank overnight Thursday or early Friday morning. A pedestrian who was walking in the area around 4 a.m. Friday called police after noticing the boat partially submerged.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nshoremag.com

Top Five North Shore Golf Courses for Father’s Day This Weekend

With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore. Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.
BEVERLY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Popular Music Store Closing Its Doors in Dover, NH

It's true. Dover, New Hampshire, is losing a gem. Legendary Music Store "Ear Craft Music" is closing after nearly 50 years. That's a lot of decades to run a successful business, as owners Brian & Stephanie Fischer know. The Fischer's have decided to retire and close the doors of their beloved store.
DOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Firefighters Rescue 4 From Building in Nashua, NH

Firefighters rescued four people from an apartment fire Thursday morning that left more than a dozen people displaced in Nashua, New Hampshire, fire officials said. The Nashua Fire Department responded to several callas about the fire in an apartment building on Temple Street shortly after 5 a.m., according to the department. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building and several people in the windows of the second floor.
NASHUA, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy