Wilmington, DE

Tatnall golf champ wins season's final Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Congratulations to Matt Homer of Tatnall golf, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 11 of the spring season. The junior shot 72-66 to win the boys individual title by five strokes at the DIAA Golf Tournament.

Homer won an online vote over four other nominees. This is the final Athlete of the Week feature of the season. Weekly voting will resume in September when the 2022-23 school year begins.

Contact high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Tatnall golf champ wins season's final Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

