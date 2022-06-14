ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County's COVID cases up 6.9%; Pennsylvania cases fall 9.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Record Herald
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania reported 22,564 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.2% from the previous week. The previous week had 24,862 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 2.99% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Franklin County reported 249 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 233 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 41,782 cases and 700 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 46 counties, with the best declines in Philadelphia County, with 2,873 cases from 3,292 a week earlier; in Allegheny County, with 2,891 cases from 3,294; and in Montgomery County, with 1,607 cases from 1,837.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Allegheny County with 238 cases per 100,000 per week; Luzerne County with 226; and Montour County with 225. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Allegheny County, with 2,891 cases; Philadelphia County, with 2,873 cases; and Montgomery County, with 1,607. Weekly case counts rose in 21 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Dauphin, Schuylkill and Tioga counties.

In Pennsylvania, 159 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 107 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,954,750 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 45,413 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,723
  • The week before that: 3,836
  • Four weeks ago: 3,819

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

