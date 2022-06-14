ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rouzerville, PA

Local car club hosts 32nd annual show in Rouzerville

By John Irwin, Waynesboro Record Herald
 3 days ago
Car collectors and enthusiasts took to Red Run Park in Rouzerville on Sunday for the 32nd annual Appalachian Golden Classics Car and Truck show, presented by Buchanan Automotive.

According to club president Bobby Etter, the show usually brings in more than 100 collectors, but rain early in the day thinned out attendance.

“We have about 40 cars registered for today and maybe we will get a few more later,” Etter said. “In the club's history we have never rained out an event. We had rain the day of, but it always cleared up.”

Popular antique vehicles included a 1970 Plymouth Duster, 1965 Ford Mustang convertible and a 1956 Chevrolet Station Wagon.

Mercersburg resident Eddy Reed had his vehicle on display Sunday.

“It’s a 1936 Chevy low cab pickup,” Reed said. “It has electric locks, power windows, air conditioning and a 350 Summit crate engine; all the modern comforts.”

Reed, who is known by his club mates as "Fast Eddy," purchased the classic truck four years ago in South Carolina and has since enjoyed driving it on road trips and around town.

“The day I bought it I took it on its first 500 mile road trip home,” Reed said. “I got it to drive and enjoy and to bring it to shows like this one so others can enjoy it as well.”

Proceeds from Sunday's show are to be donated to Waynesboro Community and Human Services, The Lunch Place and Faith United Methodist’s food pantry.

Father's Day car show planned in Waynesboro

With one of the two car shows put on by the club annually in the books, all efforts are focused on making sure the Father’s Day car show in downtown Waynesboro is a success.

That show, hosted by Mainstreet Waynesboro and the Appalachian Golden Classics, is set to take place on Saturday, June 18 in downtown.

For more information on the Father’s Day car and truck show, visit www.mainstreetwaynesboro.org.

The Appalachian Golden Classics car club is currently accepting new members.

“We meet once a month to take care of club business and to plan the two car shows a year," Etter said.

For more information on the Appalachian Golden Classics, call Bobby Etter at 717-404-5031.

