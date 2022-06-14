Cape Henlopen standout leads All-State boys lacrosse team
Cape Henlopen midfielder Hank D’Ambrogi has been voted the state’s Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year and leads the All-State team released by the Delaware Interscholastic Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association.
D’Ambrogi, a senior who has signed with Fairfield, racked up 67 goals and 56 assists this season as the Vikings went 15-4 and reached the championship game of the DIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament.
D’Ambrogi is also one of seven first-team selections to be named All-Americans, including attackers Mikey Frederick of Cape Henlopen, Collin Campbell of Sanford and Caelan Driggs of Salesianum, defender Conor Udovich of Archmere, long-stick midfielder Dom Pompeii of Sanford and midfielder Colby Bushweller of Salesianum.
The other first-team attackers are Drew Duncan of Archmere and Rowyn Nurry of Salesianum. Also making the first team as midfielders are Salesianum’s Griffin McGovern, Sanford’s Devin Lucky and Tower Hill’s Brendan Lucky.
The other first-team defenders are Jack Gormley of Salesianum and Chase Cellucci of Salesianum, Finn Forcucci of Cape Henlopen and Henry Bachtle of Sanford.
SALS GET IT DONE: Salesianum outlasts Cape Henlopen in thrilling DIAA Boys Lacrosse final
Also making the first team are faceoff specialists C.J. Fritchman of Cape Henlopen and Ryan Cunningham and Connor Riley of Salesianum, along with goalkeepers Evan Erhardt of Cape Henlopen and Ryder Sellers of Salesianum.
Archmere’s Pete Duncan is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Auks to a 16-2 record and a spot in the DIAA semifinals.
All-State boys lacrosse
First team
Attack – Caelan Driggs, sr., Salesianum, All-American
Attack – Mikey Frederick, sr., Cape Henlopen, All-American
Attack – Collin Campbell, sr., Sanford, All-American
Attack – Drew Duncan, so., Archmere
Attack – Rowyn Nurry, so., Salesianum
Midfield – Hank D’Ambrogi, sr., Cape Henlopen, Player of the Year, All-American
Midfield – Colby Bushweller, sr., Salesianum, All-American
Midfield – Griffin McGovern, sr., Salesianum
Midfield – Devon Lucky, sr., Sanford
Midfield – Brendan Hickey, sr., Tower Hill
Defense – Conor Udovich, sr., Archmere, All-American
Defense – Jack Gormley, jr., Salesianum
Defense – Finn Forcucci, sr., Cape Henlopen
Defense – Chase Cellucci, so., Salesianum
Defense – Henry Bachtle, sr., Sanford
Long-stick midfielder – Dom Pompeii, sr., Sanford, All-American
Faceoff – C.J. Fritchman, jr., Cape Henlopen
Faceoff – Ryan Cunningham, jr., Salesianum
Faceoff – Connor Riley, jr., Salesianum
Goalkeeper – Evan Erhardt, sr., Cape Henlopen
Goalkeeper – Ryder Sellers, sr., Salesianum
Second team
Attack – Jackson Redd, jr., Wilmington Friends; Danny Kupiec, jr., Archmere; Luke Burton, jr., Cape Henlopen; Zach Friend, jr., Salesianum; Patrick Craig, so., Caesar Rodney. Midfield – Jack Schell, so., Cape Henlopen; Charlie Ruoss, sr., Salesianum; Bo Gravuer, sr., Tower Hill; Sage Cookerly, sr., St. Andrew’s; Josh Morris, sr., Appoquinimink. Defense – Hunter Jones, sr., Cape Henlopen; Nate Yanick, sr., Archmere; Brendan Burke, so., Archmere; Aidan Groves, jr., Appoquinimink; Kenny Cay, sr., Sussex Academy. Long-stick midfielder – Andrew Wolak, jr., Cape Henlopen; Mack Leonhartt, jr., Sussex Academy. Faceoff – Jack O’Neill, jr., Archmere; Zach Waski, sr., Polytech. Goalkeeper – Flynn Bowman, sr., St. Andrew’s; Cameron Taylor, fr., Sanford.
