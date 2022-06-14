ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Cape Henlopen standout leads All-State boys lacrosse team

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

Cape Henlopen midfielder Hank D’Ambrogi has been voted the state’s Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year and leads the All-State team released by the Delaware Interscholastic Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association.

D’Ambrogi, a senior who has signed with Fairfield, racked up 67 goals and 56 assists this season as the Vikings went 15-4 and reached the championship game of the DIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament.

D’Ambrogi is also one of seven first-team selections to be named All-Americans, including attackers Mikey Frederick of Cape Henlopen, Collin Campbell of Sanford and Caelan Driggs of Salesianum, defender Conor Udovich of Archmere, long-stick midfielder Dom Pompeii of Sanford and midfielder Colby Bushweller of Salesianum.

The other first-team attackers are Drew Duncan of Archmere and Rowyn Nurry of Salesianum. Also making the first team as midfielders are Salesianum’s Griffin McGovern, Sanford’s Devin Lucky and Tower Hill’s Brendan Lucky.

The other first-team defenders are Jack Gormley of Salesianum and Chase Cellucci of Salesianum, Finn Forcucci of Cape Henlopen and Henry Bachtle of Sanford.

SALS GET IT DONE: Salesianum outlasts Cape Henlopen in thrilling DIAA Boys Lacrosse final

Also making the first team are faceoff specialists C.J. Fritchman of Cape Henlopen and Ryan Cunningham and Connor Riley of Salesianum, along with goalkeepers Evan Erhardt of Cape Henlopen and Ryder Sellers of Salesianum.

Archmere’s Pete Duncan is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Auks to a 16-2 record and a spot in the DIAA semifinals.

All-State boys lacrosse

First team

Attack – Caelan Driggs, sr., Salesianum, All-American

Attack – Mikey Frederick, sr., Cape Henlopen, All-American

Attack – Collin Campbell, sr., Sanford, All-American

Attack – Drew Duncan, so., Archmere

Attack – Rowyn Nurry, so., Salesianum

Midfield – Hank D’Ambrogi, sr., Cape Henlopen, Player of the Year, All-American

Midfield – Colby Bushweller, sr., Salesianum, All-American

Midfield – Griffin McGovern, sr., Salesianum

Midfield – Devon Lucky, sr., Sanford

Midfield – Brendan Hickey, sr., Tower Hill

Defense – Conor Udovich, sr., Archmere, All-American

Defense – Jack Gormley, jr., Salesianum

Defense – Finn Forcucci, sr., Cape Henlopen

Defense – Chase Cellucci, so., Salesianum

Defense – Henry Bachtle, sr., Sanford

Long-stick midfielder – Dom Pompeii, sr., Sanford, All-American

Faceoff – C.J. Fritchman, jr., Cape Henlopen

Faceoff – Ryan Cunningham, jr., Salesianum

Faceoff – Connor Riley, jr., Salesianum

Goalkeeper – Evan Erhardt, sr., Cape Henlopen

Goalkeeper – Ryder Sellers, sr., Salesianum

Second team

Attack – Jackson Redd, jr., Wilmington Friends; Danny Kupiec, jr., Archmere; Luke Burton, jr., Cape Henlopen; Zach Friend, jr., Salesianum; Patrick Craig, so., Caesar Rodney. Midfield – Jack Schell, so., Cape Henlopen; Charlie Ruoss, sr., Salesianum; Bo Gravuer, sr., Tower Hill; Sage Cookerly, sr., St. Andrew’s; Josh Morris, sr., Appoquinimink. Defense – Hunter Jones, sr., Cape Henlopen; Nate Yanick, sr., Archmere; Brendan Burke, so., Archmere; Aidan Groves, jr., Appoquinimink; Kenny Cay, sr., Sussex Academy. Long-stick midfielder – Andrew Wolak, jr., Cape Henlopen; Mack Leonhartt, jr., Sussex Academy. Faceoff – Jack O’Neill, jr., Archmere; Zach Waski, sr., Polytech. Goalkeeper – Flynn Bowman, sr., St. Andrew’s; Cameron Taylor, fr., Sanford.

