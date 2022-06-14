ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

How dire is plight of Bethany Beach Firefly amid Sussex County development?

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago

The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected.

The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and has a tan to light brown body, with dark brown or black markings, and must wait till 2024 to get a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on whether it will get protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Currently, the 2019 petition for the protected status by the Center for Biological Diversity and Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is still under review. The question now is if the insect can hold on for that long.

As with similar species that use freshwater areas during part of their lifecycle, the confluence of events such as over-development into wetlands and sea level rise that encroach into freshwater areas are making the wait tenuous at best.

"This wetland specialist inhabits dunes areas along a small stretch of Atlantic Coast. The area was once shrouded in darkness, which let the males and females find and mate with each other, putting on an amazing light show," the center said in a statement on the petition.

Another factor noted by both petitioners is that they are often collateral damage when it comes to mosquito spraying in wetlands.

Pesticides designed to control one pest is decimating another welcomed species, the center argues.

"Rapid urbanization — including more night lighting — and increased spraying for mosquitoes imperil the Bethany Beach firefly. This beetle is also imminently threatened by housing construction in one of its last remaining habitats along the Delaware coast," the center said in their species overview.

Delicate lifecycles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXXEq_0gA3sKJJ00

Just how these invertebrates use their pattern of green flashing is both ingenious and cunning.

Male and female fireflies use bioluminescence, or biological light, to attract mates. Males flash their unique pattern in an attempt to entice females, often waiting on the ground or in vegetation to flash back.

After mating, some female fireflies will continue to flash, but this time mimicking other firefly species to lure in males so they can eat them and gain their valuable protective toxins.

Firefly larvae live in soil, consuming soft-bodied arthropods, just like snails, slugs and worms. When pesticides like neonicotinoids get into the soil and water, they harm firefly larvae and their prey.

More on new homes and conservation: Rare Bethany firefly threatened by new beach homes

More on other protected insects: 'An extinction crisis': Monarch butterflies move closer to Endangered Species Protection

There are at least 125 species of fireflies in the United States, but despite the  many threats they face, none are protected by Endangered Species Act.

"Wildlife biologists with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control  are actively conducting surveys throughout Delaware to detect rare, localized populations, such as the Bethany Beach firefly," the department said.

While Bethany Beach is known largely as a tourist hotspot and the lowly firefly is the namesake for a seminal music festival, conservationists still push the message that the state's beaches are still an ecosystem.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: How dire is plight of Bethany Beach Firefly amid Sussex County development?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe Healthcare rolls out five-year strategic plan in crowded Sussex market

Beebe Healthcare leaders unveiled a five-year strategic plan on Wednesday. “Beebe Healthcare is and will continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in Sussex County,” Terry Megee, board chair, Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors, said in a statement. “It is with that spirit that we boldly embark on our next chapter as “One Beebe,” guided by a strategic framework that encompasses the clinical missions of Beebe Healthcare, Beebe Medical Group, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, and the Beebe Medical Foundation. This strategic plan makes clear our shared organization priorities for the road ahead.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

2022 Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County

Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club, a service organization serving the local community, prepared Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County to encourage fitness and to make residents and visitors aware of the many opportunities to get outdoors and discover the beauty of Sussex County and some of its towns. Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethany Beach, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
Bethany Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bethany Beach, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
Cape Gazette

DNREC clears fallen trees from Broadkill

Workers from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Waterways Division were recently in the Broadkill River in Milton to remove fallen trees from an area near the wastewater treatment plant. Michael Globetti, spokesman for DNREC, said the trees were downed into the river by recent storms....
MILTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Extension granted for small downtown Ocean City hotel

Project at 608 Baltimore Ave. pushed back two years. Plans to transition a historic Baltimore Avenue apartment building into a modern 20-room hotel should have been well on their way by now, but the developers hit a snag and now have two more years to get building permits. Developers are...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

DelDOT: Some political signs are illegal

Any posted political signs on area roadways are illegal, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation’s director of community relations. Signs placed on private property with the owner’s permission are allowed. Political signs can be placed 30 days prior to an election and must...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Pesticides#Fireflies#Insect
Cape Gazette

Beebe Bash draws a crowd, raises emergency department funds

The Beebe Medical Foundation team hosted the 2022 Beebe Bash June 10 in the Lighthouse Cove Event Center at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach. Guests enjoyed food stations, open bar, entertainment by Hot Sauce, live auction, spirits ring toss and more. Beebe Healthcare offers emergency services at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and the South Coastal Health Campus in Millville. Proceeds from the Beebe Bash will support the needs of emergency departments at both locations.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes declines purchase of $2.5 million property

“It will get developed. You can count on that,” resident and business owner Rick Quill declared as he stormed out of Lewes council chambers June 13. Mayor and city council had just voted 4-1 to decline an offer to purchase a plot of land co-owned by Quill, despite what seemed to be support from the public. Council’s concerns included: An idea without an approved plan for development, a price tag that would consume half of the city’s rainy day fund, and a deadline of June 27 to vote on approval of the purchase with June 30 as the date to finalize the Realtor agreement.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City looking into LED code regulations

Lights at Cambria Hotel, other properties spurred discussions. Propelled largely by the glaring brightness that radiates from the balconies of the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, Ocean City planning officials are tackling a zoning code amendment that would address LED lighting across the resort. “That’s one thing...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Ben Parsons named Sussex Young Republican of the Year

The Delaware Republican Party recently named Ben Parsons Young Republican of the Year for Sussex County. At age 15, Parsons is the youngest person in the state to have received this award. Parsons was instrumental in founding the Sussex Teenage Republicans. Parsons was born a Republican; one of the first...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Bloomberg

How Many Bridges Does the Chesapeake Bay Need?

Steve Kline, a 7th-generation Marylander, knows well the vacation tradition of driving across the twin spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for trips to the beach resort of Ocean City. His grandfather, an ironworker, helped build the bridge’s first span, which opened in 1952. He’s also very familiar with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

2 Beautiful Kent County Homes From 2 Different Centuries

A house built in the 21st century is decked out for entertainment. A 19th-century home is a reader’s paradise. Both are stunning places to live. With a large lot and copious curb appeal, this red-brick colonial built in 2005 has been updated and is ready for its next owner. An open-concept kitchen with a walk-in pantry and adjoining family-friendly gathering room. The finished basement is designated for entertainment, with a home theater, billiards area and personal fitness center. A deck overlooks the manicured yard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth to host ribbon cutting June 22

The Inn at Rehoboth will host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, followed by refreshments and a tour of the newly renovated facility at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the Inn at Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
kolomkobir.com

First White Marlin of OCMD 2022 Season Worth $17,000

If you haven’t already heard the highly anticipated first white marlin of the season was caught this morning by the crew of the WRECKER with Captain Bobby Layton at the helm. Angler Kevin Gibbs of the Dough Roller was on the rod when the fish was caught and released in the Baltimore Canyon. The first white ate a skirted ballyhoo and was caught and released in just a few minutes. WRECKER will win $17,000 for the first white marlin of the year. $5,000 from the Town of Ocean City, $5,000 from the Ocean City Marlin Club since they are a member there and $7,000 from the Fishermen United of Ocean City. WRECKER also had a nice haul of yellowfin tuna and a nice mahi on today’s historic trip.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton pollinator garden is for the birds

Pollinator gardens are typically planted to help pollinators combat the continued loss of natural habitat. For one pollinator garden outside of Milton, it’s been done to attract birds. “It’s all about the birds,” said Linda Rosenberg, laughing. “The bugs like the flowers. The birds like the bugs.”...
MILTON, DE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
672
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy