Martinsville, IN

The year of the Mid-State: Readdressing the conference's position among Indiana's best

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
Back in February I wrote an article addressing just how successful the Mid-State Conference has been, and how much it's slept on when considering the best of the best.

The spring season has only reaffirmed the argument.

In fact, with exception to the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, there might not be a conference that's more consistent, more competitive among all sports. Just take a look at the track and field state finals.

Not only did Plainfield win state on the boy's side, but they also had a state champion pole vaulter on the girls' team (Macken VanBibber). Aside from that, seven of the eight schools in the conference had representation at the state meet in both boys and girls.

That's not even counting the plethora of individual sectional and regional champs the schools produced, such as Martinsville's Martin Barco and Hanna Reuter, Mooresville's Alysha Bradford, Whitleland's Matthew Wray, Perry Meridian's Maryava LeMasters and so many more, especially from the Quakers.

In girls' tennis, both Franklin Community and Perry Meridian were sectional champions. The Grizzly Cubs powered on to a semi-state berth.

In softball, there was a sectional championship battle between two of the state's best in No. 2 Whiteland and No. 3 Mooresville. Plus, the Pioneers, Warriors and Artesians are sending players to play in the North/South All-Star softball game.

The Pioneers dominated on the baseball diamond, taking down No. 1 Center Grove en route to a sectional championship. Franklin and Decatur Central recently advanced to regionals in golf.

This is all following a winter season that saw a semi-state girls basketball showdown between Franklin and Mooresville, Martinsville's Gabby Grubb finish on the podium in gymnastics and a wide variety of swimmers who finished among the state's best.

But the fun thing about the Mid-State is the fact it's a competitive conference from within. The battle to the top is never easy, and it's not uncommon for conference titles to change hands by the year.

That only means the eight schools within the conference will continue to get better, as displayed over the course of the season. The Mid-State, historically, has not had the type of representation at the state level that it has in the past few years. Meaning, the conference is really starting to hit its stride.

With Center Grove and Carmel out of the MIC and labeled as independent now, it's not unreasonable to believe the Mid-State has a claim as the state's best conference. At the very least, it's a firm second. The track record says as much.

Maybe people don't recognize, or acknowledge, it as much at the moment, but they will. Especially if things continue to go in the direction they're going. Schools in the Mid-State continue to grow and continue to excel. It's only a matter of time.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

