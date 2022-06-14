ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Gov. Larry Hogan commits $15 million to Route 90 expansion project

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

There’s nothing quite like cruising along Maryland Route 90 and catching your first glance of Assawoman Bay as you make a beeline to Ocean City’s beloved sandy shore. Now, Gov. Larry Hogan is committing $15 million to the completion of the Route 90 project, which will widen the highly traveled roadway.

Hogan addressed the project and his intentions for funding at a Monday morning news conference at the Isle of Wight Public Fishing Pier in Bishopville.

Expansion of the entire 12-mile corridor between Coastal Highway and Route 50 is a part of the state’s long-term “Reach the Beach” plan. Improvements include general road safety, traffic congestion relief, and allowing first responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs to respond to emergencies swiftly.

“The new and improved Route 90 corridor will meet the growing economic needs of the region, while also preserving the rural, small-town atmosphere that residents and visitors alike have come to know and love,” said Hogan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikBaL_0gA3sGmP00

In addition to a roadway used by many tourists coming to and from the beach, the single-lane highway is a primary access point for the towns of Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Bishopville and Showell.

As stated by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration, the western end of Route 90 at Route 50 carries roughly 33,000 vehicles per day throughout the summer season. By 2045, the highway’s average daily traffic volume is expected to increase by 10%.

The increase in funding will enable Worcester County to complete the planning phase and move forward into the design phase.

Project planning, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, has been a top priority for Worcester County and Ocean City for many years, and Hogan said he is happy to assist in its acceleration.

“Some of these things take years to get done. But I kept pushing and pushing, saying, ‘It’s a longer-term process, it’s going to take a while. If you don’t get the planning started it’s never going to happen,’” said Hogan. “This (funding) is taking us to the next level.”

According to Hogan, expansion of Route 90 is critical for the safety and evacuation of town residents and vacationers during major weather events, such as hurricanes.

“This is a barrier island peninsula over here,” said Hogan, nodding toward Ocean City. “When a big storm comes in, they’ve got to get off that little strip of land.”

Worcester County Commissioner Joshua Nordstrom, who was also at the news conference, believes the project is of vital importance to the safety of town residents and visitors and will benefit the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQg0k_0gA3sGmP00

“This is a very expensive project and it’s going to take a good amount of time to complete,” said Nordstrom. “But it’s important because, if we have some sort of reason to evacuate Ocean City in the summertime, you need just as many ways to get off the island as you possibly can.”

Hogan expects an overall positive response from the surrounding community, and a small scattering of scrutiny.

“I think they’re going to be pretty excited,” he said. “I’m sure there will be some people who have concerns about potential widenings, how it might affect them, or where access might change. But overall, I hear nothing but people saying, ‘Wow, I wish we can fix that road;’ and so, we’re going to try to fix the road.”

Community members are welcome to weigh in on the project at public hearings, the first of which will be virtual and hosted by the MDOT SHA at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Gov. Larry Hogan commits $15 million to Route 90 expansion project

WBOC

Portion of Dorchester County Waterway Now Restricted From Shellfish Harvesting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment has reclassified a portion of a waterway in Dorchester County to close it to shellfish harvesting. About 1,290 acres of waters in the Fishing Creek area of the Little Choptank River have been reclassified from conditionally approved for direct shellfish harvesting to restricted from shellfish harvesting. The closure is due to the potential risk to public health associated with the discharge of partially-treated wastewater from a nearby sewage disposal system that is failing.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City police commission addresses predatory towing

Tow truck companies in Ocean City will soon have to abide by a few new rules after complaints of predatory towing made their way to city officials, along with one company not requesting reimbursement from the city for tows until after a year. Ocean City Police Capt. Mike Colbert introduced...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Eastern Shore Sheriff Slams Baltimore’s ‘Revolving Door’ Justice System, Says It Contributed To Death Of Deputy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore prosecutors have defended their office against criticism from the Wicomico County Sheriff and Baltimore City police union following the murder of a deputy. More on the 2019 Baltimore City armed robbery case involving Austin Davidson, the man accused of killing Wicomoco County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard https://t.co/EIQM24Vs4s @wjz pic.twitter.com/3WetK2qeE8 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 14, 2022 Austin Davidson, the man accused of shooting and killing Wicomico County deputy Glenn Hilliard, pleaded guilty two years ago to robbing a McDonald’s in Northeast Baltimore where he previously worked. According to a statement released Tuesday, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said it...
BALTIMORE, MD
