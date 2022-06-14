Gov. Larry Hogan commits $15 million to Route 90 expansion project

There’s nothing quite like cruising along Maryland Route 90 and catching your first glance of Assawoman Bay as you make a beeline to Ocean City’s beloved sandy shore. Now, Gov. Larry Hogan is committing $15 million to the completion of the Route 90 project, which will widen the highly traveled roadway.

Hogan addressed the project and his intentions for funding at a Monday morning news conference at the Isle of Wight Public Fishing Pier in Bishopville.

Expansion of the entire 12-mile corridor between Coastal Highway and Route 50 is a part of the state’s long-term “Reach the Beach” plan. Improvements include general road safety, traffic congestion relief, and allowing first responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs to respond to emergencies swiftly.

“The new and improved Route 90 corridor will meet the growing economic needs of the region, while also preserving the rural, small-town atmosphere that residents and visitors alike have come to know and love,” said Hogan.

In addition to a roadway used by many tourists coming to and from the beach, the single-lane highway is a primary access point for the towns of Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Bishopville and Showell.

As stated by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration, the western end of Route 90 at Route 50 carries roughly 33,000 vehicles per day throughout the summer season. By 2045, the highway’s average daily traffic volume is expected to increase by 10%.

The increase in funding will enable Worcester County to complete the planning phase and move forward into the design phase.

Project planning, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, has been a top priority for Worcester County and Ocean City for many years, and Hogan said he is happy to assist in its acceleration.

“Some of these things take years to get done. But I kept pushing and pushing, saying, ‘It’s a longer-term process, it’s going to take a while. If you don’t get the planning started it’s never going to happen,’” said Hogan. “This (funding) is taking us to the next level.”

According to Hogan, expansion of Route 90 is critical for the safety and evacuation of town residents and vacationers during major weather events, such as hurricanes.

“This is a barrier island peninsula over here,” said Hogan, nodding toward Ocean City. “When a big storm comes in, they’ve got to get off that little strip of land.”

Worcester County Commissioner Joshua Nordstrom, who was also at the news conference, believes the project is of vital importance to the safety of town residents and visitors and will benefit the community.

“This is a very expensive project and it’s going to take a good amount of time to complete,” said Nordstrom. “But it’s important because, if we have some sort of reason to evacuate Ocean City in the summertime, you need just as many ways to get off the island as you possibly can.”

Hogan expects an overall positive response from the surrounding community, and a small scattering of scrutiny.

“I think they’re going to be pretty excited,” he said. “I’m sure there will be some people who have concerns about potential widenings, how it might affect them, or where access might change. But overall, I hear nothing but people saying, ‘Wow, I wish we can fix that road;’ and so, we’re going to try to fix the road.”

Community members are welcome to weigh in on the project at public hearings, the first of which will be virtual and hosted by the MDOT SHA at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

