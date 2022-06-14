At Your Service: Outdoor furnace question

Question: I was looking into furnaces. I was set to go with a wood burning outdoor furnace. Then I was told that the stack must be at least 15 feet high. I was also told the heat isn’t constant unless you’re feeding the furnace. I was also told the vapors entering the home aren’t safe. I don’t have a computer to investigate this. Could you please look into it? I’ll hold off on my purchase and watch for your article.

Answer: I appreciate your confidence in my ability to research a question and provide accurate answers to my readers. This has always been my goal. I have a little personal experience with a neighbor using an outdoor furnace, which was anything but positive. At the time there were very few regulations regarding outdoor furnaces. I never measured it but I know my neighbor’s chimney wasn’t anywhere near 15 feet high. Depending on weather conditions there were days when the wood smoke filled the little river valley in which Shanksville is located and everyone living in Shanksville was forced to breathe in all manner of toxic fumes. Thankfully those neighbors moved and the current residents in that home don’t use the outdoor furnace.

Because of experiences like mine the federal, state and many local governments have adopted regulations regarding outdoor furnaces. These include not only height requirements for the chimney, but also include setbacks from your property line. In some cases the setback is as much as 150 feet from the neighbor’s property. There are also regulations on what you can burn in an outdoor furnace. Sadly, many people have chosen to burn their trash, including plastics and other materials that produce toxic gases. One of the biggest problems with outdoor furnaces are what happens when not much heat is needed and the furnace is banked. Many times leaks in the furnace emit toxic fumes right at ground level. This smoke contains a variety of harmful chemicals. I found this statement on the EPA website:

“Wood smoke contains both fine particle pollution (PM 2.5) and a number of air toxics. Fine particle pollution is linked to a variety of health problems, including aggravated asthma, reduced lung function, development of chronic bronchitis, irregular heartbeat, non-fatal heart attacks and premature death in people with heart and lung disease. Children, people with heart and lung disease, and older adults are the most vulnerable to the effects of fine particle pollution. Residential wood combustion emissions also contain the harmful air pollutants sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and air toxics such as potentially cancer-causing compounds including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, benzene, formaldehyde and dioxins.“

I’ll be blunt. I’m glad there are now regulations in place to protect the health of anyone living near an outdoor furnace.

Once such regulation in Pennsylvania is that outdoor furnaces can’t be utilized during the summer months when they would typically be heavily banked as their only purpose is to provide hot water. That being said, there are new Phase 2 outdoor furnaces now available that are up to 90% cleaner than older models. If you have a large enough piece of property to meet the setback requirements and can position the furnace so the smoke doesn’t come directly into your or your neighbor’s windows then an outdoor furnace might be a good option. Phase 2 units appear to start around $9,000, which doesn’t typically include installation so you’ll want to compare the overall costs compared to other types of heat to determine if an outdoor furnace is your best option.

