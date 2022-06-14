Fayetteville council candidates talk crime, 2020 riots, tiny homes and diversity training

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Army Puts Floating Solar Power Plant Into OperationAbdul GhaniFort Bragg, NC
Fayetteville State University to host 'boot camp' for veterans to succeed in collegeHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Carolina Panthers brings Panthers Play 60 Camp to Fort BraggHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
Jiu-Jitsu Tournament near Fort Bragg and Fayetteville, NCElement Grappling-Brazilian Jiu JitsuFayetteville, NC
cbs17
Fayetteville hosts Stand Down event for homeless veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a community Stand Down event for four hours on Thursday. Stand Down is a free, one-stop resource for veterans experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness. Health screenings, employment assistance and housing assistance were available at no cost.
cbs17
Fayetteville sports center receives $10K donation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit based out of Hope Mills has received a large donation aimed to increase youth involvement in baseball. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced the Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program donated $10,000 to the TJ Robinson Life Center, a new multi-sport and fitness community center.
cbs17
Fayetteville could soon impose lawn parking limits
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a number of complaints, the City of Fayetteville could soon limit how many cars, boats, RVs, and trailers people park in their yards. Fayetteville City Councilmember DJ Haire made the suggestion during a council work session earlier this month. He said he received countless complaints from people about multiple vehicles, boats, and trailers in neighbor’s yards.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hope Mills, NC
The small town of Hope Mills in North Carolina’s Cumberland County is far from a humdrum destination. In truth, this small town just south of Fayetteville hosts several family-friendly public parks and recreational facilities. Early settlers of Hope Mills arrived during the early 1700s, establishing communities along Little Rockfish...
cbs17
Fayetteville set to host Juneteenth weekend events
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend will be jammed packed with Juneteenth events in Fayetteville. The City of Fayetteville will kick off the weekend with a Juneteenth Jubilee at Festival Park on Saturday from noon until 9:30pm. Grammy nominee and Fayetteville native, Morray will be the headliner for the event.
Historic NC home on 8 acres was up for rent for $850 a month. Why it was such a find.
The rent for the 172-year-old house was below normal market rates in the Triangle. Whoever rents it is responsible for a decent amount of maintenance.
cbs17
Substance use care RVs coming to 10 rural North Carolina counties
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A ribbon cutting in Lumberton on Thursday marked the start of a new service for rural communities in 10 North Carolina counties. Eastpointe, a managed care organization focused on helping people struggling with mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disabilities, was provided $2.5 million to purchase six vehicles.
Fort Bragg hiring event: 25,000 jobs for veterans, military spouses and others
Fort Bragg, N.C. — A hiring event at Fort Bragg on Thursday features over 25,000 jobs available in North Carolina. The Fort Bragg Military Community Hiring Event, held by RecruitMilitary, will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iron Mike Fort Bragg Conference Center at 2658 Reilly Road.
'Something I wanted to see happen': Fayetteville Juneteenth festival weekend in full swing
Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday and cities across the country are gearing up for celebrations.
cbs17
Neighbors concerned Raleigh Airbnb is violating city ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – City leaders and neighbors spoke to CBS 17 after a large gathering Tuesday night at an Airbnb in North Raleigh. Neighbors say there have been multiple occurrences of people drinking, disrupting the neighborhood and even violating a city ordinance that was put in place last year.
globalmunchkins.com
21 Awesome Things To Do In Fayetteville, NC that you’ll love!
If you’re looking to enjoy food, culture, and hospitality, then Fayetteville is one of the best places in North Carolina to travel! This city is filled with incredible activities for families, couples, and more. If you’re unsure what to do on your next trip to Fayetteville, come dive in...
carolinajournal.com
Gun-rights group questions Tillis’ involvement in Senate compromise
The gun-rights group Grass Roots North Carolina criticizes U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis' "misguided approach" to a possible compromise federal gun bill. The group invites Tillis to participate in a June 24 demonstration outside his Raleigh office. A gun-rights group’s open letter to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis questions his “misguided approach”...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, North Carolina, is known for its historical and cultural significance, an ideal place to visit for its many activities and attractions. The city is the seat of Robeson County, about 60 miles south of Raleigh, the state capital. General John Willis founded the city in 1787. Willis was a...
cbs17
Cumberland County approves new meal prices for 2022-23 school year
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Education approved an increase in meal prices for the 2022-23 school year during its June meeting, the school system announced Tuesday. Cumberland County Schools Child Nutrition submitted a meal price increase of $0.50 because it said the average cost of...
Fayetteville State University receives $5.8 million, largest gift to date
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville State University received a historic gift of $5.8 million gift on Friday –– the largest private gift in the school's history. The gift breaks a university record for the fiscal year, FSU leaders said. Combined with the $1.57 million raised in philanthropic support in 2021, the university's total gifts and donations will total $8 million by June 30.
jocoreport.com
Raleigh Restaurant Cancels Conservative Moms’ Reservation After Tip From Leftist Social Media Troll
A reservation at a Raleigh restaurant for a group of women and men celebrating the end of the school year was canceled after the restaurant found out some of those attending were associated with the Wake County group Moms for Liberty. Kari Donovan, a member and spokesperson for the Wake...
cbs17
Closures planned for US 1 in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned temporary lane closures for U.S. 1 north of Raleigh. Contractors plan to install overnight lane closures to investigate soil conditions for a future project to improve the highway. Starting Wednesday evening, the left lane of southbound U.S....
wfxb.com
Robeson County Death Investigation Opened
An investigation has begun after the death of a teenager who was shot yesterday in Robeson County. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at the intersection of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton around 4 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene they located 18 year old Damarius McCoy of Lumberton, who suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later died from his injuries. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
columbuscountynews.com
City Changes Trash Cans Starting June 22
Whiteville’s curbside trash service will be receiving a makeover starting June 22. The city has switched from Waste Management to Green for Life as its solid waste contractor. GFL will be replacing all carts starting June 22. The carts will be switched out on the normal day of service,...
cbs17
‘Something bad is going to happen’: Ex-Raleigh-Wake 911 operator speaks out on staff shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former 911 dispatcher for Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications is speaking out. She told CBS 17 she’s concerned with the lack of staff available to answer calls from people in the community in the middle of emergencies. Those unanswered calls could be the difference between...
