Inspirational Insights: Branches of the Vine

John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

Growing up on the farm we had all sorts of delicious fruits, berries, and vegetables. One fruit, many of you may not know about, was muscadines. These grape-like fruits grew on a vine in small clusters of four or five and could be used in just about any recipe that uses grapes. The sweet tangy taste makes them great for making jelly.

Often times I would go sit under a large muscadine vine and just pick them off and eat them. Several times I’d eat so many that I’d get a stomach ache. Mama would fuss and tell me never to do that again, but…

As children, we have to learn our lesson through our own mistakes. Thankfully, we grow out of moments like that, or…we’re supposed to.

Our parents help us in that regard and we’re basically connected to them as we continue to grow and become mature individuals. It takes time and patience on both sides. By being connected to our parents we are essentially their extensions; little branches from the family tree, so to speak.

As we grow, those who become believers in Christ become connected to Him. Our parents are our vine, in the worldly sense, and we are their branches. Once we become believers and saved by God’s grace then we become the branches connected to the spiritual Vine.

In the beginning of our spiritual walk, we start out as babes; making mistakes and getting ourselves, sometimes, in “aching” situations. We’re immature and only know that part of us has been changed. How much, and to what degree, is something we grow into. But it takes time and patience on both sides; just as it was with our worldly parents.

The fruit that we produce for God’s glory has to have time to mature. Grapevines bear greenish flower clusters so small that they are hardly noticeable. Those tiny clusters yield the fruit and from those little clusters of flowers come the cluster of grapes. We watch them as they go from one color to their ripened color and once they have matured we can reap the delicious rewards.

That’s the way it is with us being connected to the spiritual Vine. We start out being hardly noticeable but as we grow through the scriptures, fellowship with other believers, and through our faith and obedience others can see the change in us by our actions and the spiritual fruit we are able to produce.

Once we have been grafted into the Vine, it’s up to us to remain. “If you remain in me” seems to imply that remaining is a choice we make. As long as we remain connected to Him he will never leave us and help us achieve the work He has planned for our future as one of His branches. “Apart from me you can do nothing” could mean that attempting to bear fruit apart from Him, we will fail in frustration.

Give yourselves time to grow and learn. You’re maturity in the gospel will not happen overnight. As 1 Peter 2:2 says, “Like newborn infants, long for the spiritual milk, that by it you may grow up into salvation”.

John 15:5 (above) shows Jesus describing the essence of a fruitful Christian life. Jesus urges His disciples to stay connected to Christ, by their faith, to experience an abundant life of peace and fruitfulness.

Make that connection and grow good fruit for the glory of God. You will mature into a sweet, sweet nectar of God’s love.

(This week our church will be praying for people along Lake Shore Drive, Maple Lane and Heritage Road, in the Jennerstown area. We ask that you remember them this week in your daily prayers. If you have any street requests for prayer please send them to me at the email below.)

(Nancy Stoppe of Jenners is affiliated with Jenner Township Baptist Church, Boswell. She can be contacted at stoppe123@comcast.net.)