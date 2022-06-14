ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

How Cumberland County unemployment rate compares to other North Carolina counties

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Cumberland County’s unemployment rate has improved, according to figures released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce this month.

Cumberland County was at a 5.1% unemployment rate in April, an improvement over a 5.5% rate in March and a rate of 7.1% at the same time last year, according to the state Department of Commerce.

The April report does not reflect the seasonally adjusted statewide rate of 3.4%, a news release from the department states.

Cumberland County’s unemployment rate is higher than the lowest rate of 2.6% in Chatham and Orange counties but is lower than 7.3% in Scotland County and 6.8% in Warren County.

According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, 87 counties had unemployment rates below 5%, and 13 were between the 5% to 10% range in April.

Cumberland County is tied for having the “largest improvement” in its unemployment rate from where it stood last year, said Robert Van Geons, executive director of the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corp.

“We still want every person that is looking to work here in Cumberland County to have a good job, whether they’re wanting to find a job, or want to find a better one,” Van Geons said. “We’re seeing progress, but still have a ways to go.”

Van Geons said though there have been announcements of an Amazon distribution center opening in the area, it is still under construction and the jobs it will create aren’t yet available.

At the same time, Van Geons said, the goal is for local jobs to be filled by local residents, which is why partnerships with local colleges like Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University or Methodist University are key to ensuring residents have the proper training and certifications for jobs that do open up.

Van Geons said that as the Bureau of Labor of Statistics reports that inflation rates are increasing, what jobs pay is one factor taken into consideration when Fayetteville and Cumberland County offer incentives to industries considering locating in the area.

“We’re always looking at how many jobs are created, what the wages are and whether there are local hires,” he said. “We also look at each project on a case-by-case basis, sometimes (incentives) are based on the investment or pricing of land.”

Van Geons said Cumberland County may mirror the nation when it comes to the supply chain and inflation, and said costs of fuel costs or construction materials may impact what’s being developed locally.

He said local leaders are maintaining a pulse on creating jobs or job opportunities that adapt to the economy.

MetroNet investing $70 million to install and provide optic broadband access to more than 100,000 residents and businesses in the area, and Brightspeed’s $7.5 million project to provide fiber-optic internet access to 2,017 homes in Cumberland County are examples, he said.

“There are Fortunate 500 companies that employ people to work remotely, and with Cumberland County being a transitional community, having broadband in the area for the jobs is a way for Cumberland County to lead in diversity and its connections around the world,” Van Geons said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

