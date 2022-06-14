ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Surgical: Ontario's Ryan Chapman earns MNJ Pitcher of the Year honors

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRWrE_0gA3rfgf00

MANSFIELD — Anytime the Ontario Warriors had senior Ryan Chapman on the mound, they knew they had a chance to win.

Judging by his microscopic ERA, they not only had a chance to win, but also had a chance to lead a goose egg on the scoreboard, defensively.

Chapman is the 2022 Mansfield News Journal Baseball Pitcher of the Year and for good reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4iDI_0gA3rfgf00

He earned first team All-District 9 honors in Division II and first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors during his senior season.

On the mound, he was dominant to say the least. He started nine games going 5-3 with a 0.96 ERA in 58 ⅔ innings. He struck out 52 batters and walked just 12 allowing just eight earned runs for the entire season. He only allowed 41 hits.

Champman was far from a one-trick Warrior. He hit .367 with 22 hits, four doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 13 runs while scoring 12 himself.

But it was on the mound where his impact was felt the most for the Warriors.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Surgical: Ontario's Ryan Chapman earns MNJ Pitcher of the Year honors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Heat and rain couldn’t stop the 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.
SHELBY, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Montgomery, Tavien St. Clair Emerging As Two Potential In-State Quarterback Options for Ohio State in 2025 Recruiting Class

It’s been a while since Ohio State has signed a scholarship quarterback from an Ohio high school. The last in-state quarterback to sign with the Buckeyes out of high school was Joe Burrow in 2015. Since then, Ohio State has rarely even pursued in-state quarterbacks. Between the 2016-22 classes, the only quarterbacks from Ohio who received offers from the Buckeyes were Danny Clark (who committed to Ohio State as a high school freshman but eventually decommitted after Tate Martell joined the Buckeyes’ class of 2017) and Drew Allar (who received his offer after Quinn Ewers reclassified out of the 2022 class, at which point Allar was already committed to Penn State).
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus native Cassandra Kurek named Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen 2022

MANSFIELD — Cassandra Kurek sang her way to win the overall talent award and the Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen crown on Wednesday night. Along with a ticket to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant in August, Kurek won $2,750 in scholarships. The Bucyrus native has been performing...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Coach pleads guilty in Sandusky basketball tournament shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local coach was convicted of several charges after shooting a parent during a basketball tournament in Sandusky last year. Mario Lacy Sr., of Euclid, was convicted on a series of charges including felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability Wednesday. A number of...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Mansfield, OH
Sports
Ontario, OH
Sports
City
Mansfield, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration announces exclusive camper entertainment & unique food offerings for July 15-17 event

MANSFIELD — Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which returns for its fourth year July 15, 16 & 17 on the historic grounds of The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption).
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Chapman
ashlandsource.com

A nurse manager's advice for coping with extreme heat amidst power outages

ASHLAND — The heat index is predicted to go as high as 107 degrees on Wednesday, all while thousands in the area remain without power or air conditioning. Around 23,000 people are still without power in the hardest-hit areas of Knox, Richland, and Ashland counties, following severe storms and high winds Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
ASHLAND, OH
thewinebuzz.com

Northern Ohio Winery Roundup

When you tour a winey, you have a unique opportunity to experience the creative energy, hard work and determination that turns a great vision, into a delicious reality. The wineries of Northern Ohio successfully balance grape growing and winemaking, with tasting and touring experiences for appreciative visitors who return again and again. This is how some of them do it.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs to open Ashland location

ASHLAND — Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new restaurant Monday, June 20 at 1012 Sugarbush Drive in Ashland. The restaurant is owned by Hank Barnard, Brian Bullerman and Steve Pryor. Pryor has worked for Penn Station restaurants for 27 years. Pryor started as a general manager for a multi-unit Penn Station franchisee in Dayton, where he moved up to operations director and vice president of operations. He joined HB3, LLC as managing owner in 2018. This will be the group’s ninth Penn Station restaurant in Northwest Ohio.
ASHLAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mighty 990

Multiple People Shot at Columbus, Ohio Cooling Center

DEVELOPING: Police and medics are at Glenwood Community Center in west Columbus after reports of multiple shots being fired. Witnesses told ABC 6 shots were fired after an argument in the parking lot of the community center. According to police, at least three people were shot in the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
moderncampground.com

Long Lake Park Campground on the Market for New Owner

Looking for a property to own? Long Lake Park Campground, a Lakeville, Ohio RV campground with beautiful water views, is up for sale. In a LinkedIn post, commercial real estate broker Glenn Esterson said that those interested can submit their offers until June 30. As per a listing on Esterson...
LAKEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Knox County endures brutal summer storm

We asked, and you delivered. Knox Pages on Tuesday to share photos from their corner of the community, following a storm Monday night that left thousands powerless. The goal was to tell the best, most comprehensive story of how this storm impacted Knox County – and to do so visually, through the eyes of the community's citizens.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy