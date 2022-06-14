Surgical: Ontario's Ryan Chapman earns MNJ Pitcher of the Year honors

MANSFIELD — Anytime the Ontario Warriors had senior Ryan Chapman on the mound, they knew they had a chance to win.

Judging by his microscopic ERA, they not only had a chance to win, but also had a chance to lead a goose egg on the scoreboard, defensively.

Chapman is the 2022 Mansfield News Journal Baseball Pitcher of the Year and for good reason.

He earned first team All-District 9 honors in Division II and first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors during his senior season.

On the mound, he was dominant to say the least. He started nine games going 5-3 with a 0.96 ERA in 58 ⅔ innings. He struck out 52 batters and walked just 12 allowing just eight earned runs for the entire season. He only allowed 41 hits.

Champman was far from a one-trick Warrior. He hit .367 with 22 hits, four doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 13 runs while scoring 12 himself.

But it was on the mound where his impact was felt the most for the Warriors.

