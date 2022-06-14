ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Keep the Flag Waving: Lubbock veterans advocates say Flag Day represents hope, freedom

By Arianna Flores, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
For many, the stars and stripes represent patriotism and the United States, but for those who don the flag on their left shoulder while in uniform, it means so much more.

Former U.S Marine Benny Guerrero, now the commander of the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, said for the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the cause of freedom, the flag symbolizes what they have endured for the sake of the country.

“We all wear the American flag on our left shoulder as a reminder of (what) freedoms cost,” Guerrero said. “And so, when we fly our flag, it means just something a little bit more because we've helped defend it. We've bled for it. We've, sacrificed for it so it means a little bit more.”

The Lubbock VFW and others such as Danny Koch, an area veterans advocate and member of the Friends of the Monument of Courage organization, is asking Lubbock citizens to fly the American Flag every day starting on Flag Day - Tuesday, June 14 - to participate in an initiative called, “Keep the Flag Waving.”

This initiative aims to promote patriotism and instill American values to the families across the South Plains.

Koch said if one is unable to fly the flag every day, to instead fly it this Flag Day as well as on July 4th, National Purple Heart Day, Memorial Day and other veteran affiliated days throughout the year.

According to the National Veterans of Foreign Affairs, to follow proper etiquette of flying the American flag, it must be properly lit from sunrise to sunset and never touch the ground. Moreover, it is deemed unacceptable to wear the flag as clothing such as shorts, socks and other garments.

“We honor the flag for three reasons - because it reflects freedom, independence and hope,” Koch said. “Those three things were important to soldiers who came before us and they would die for that flag.”

Koch’s son served and was injured while deployed but recovered. Now after seeing his son fight for Americans freedom, there is a deeper meaning behind The Star-Spangled Banner.

“I've just come to the realization it represents the freedom and independence, but most importantly represents hope,” he said. “So, what that flag represents in America you can have a better life. Anybody can be somebody (and) everybody is equal. Hope — it represents that tomorrow will be a better day in America or it should be.”

On Tuesday, Lubbock VFW and the Boy Scouts of America will honor the Stars and Stripes 10 a.m. at the Windmill Museum. There, they will have a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute and cake to celebrate the day. Everyone is welcome to attend and it is free to enter.

