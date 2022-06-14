ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Very versatile: Scott, Smollen's two-way abilities nets the MNJ co-Players of the Year honors

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

MANSFIELD — You would be hard-pressed to find better two-way players in Richland County.

And when it comes to the Mansfield News Journal Baseball Player of the Year award, two-way players take special consideration.

Clear Fork senior Jared Scott and Lucas junior Andrew Smollen fit the bill and are the 2022 MNJ co-Players of the Year.

Scott was a first team All-District 9 selection in Division II and earned the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year award after being named first team All-MOAC for his 2022 season.

Scott hit .431 with 28 hits, 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs. He collected 18 RBIs while scoring 19 times himself. He drew 11 walks to just nine strikeouts for the season and stole nine bases.

On the mound, he was 3-2 with a 1.89 ERA collecting 53 strikeouts to just 14 walks allowing 11 earned runs in 40 ⅔ innings of work.

Smollen was a first team All-District 9 selection in Division IV and earned the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year award after leading his Cubs to back-to-back MBC championships and just the third league title in program history. He was a first team All-MBC player.

And no wonder why. Smollen hit .467 with 35 hits, five doubles, a triple and three home runs while driving in 40 runs himself.

On the mound, he went 5-4, his losses came to Division II regional qualifier Tiffin Columbian, Richland County Power Poll champion Shelby and Division IV district champion Plymouth in the sectional finals, while sporting a 2.40 ERA with 89 strikeouts to just 21 walks. He allowed just 19 earned runs in 55 ⅓ innings of work.

Sounds like two very deserving players.

