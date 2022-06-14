ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

College notes for June 14

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3vlu_0gA3rVoH00

Westminster

More than 300 students earned diplomas during Westminster College's 168th Commencement ceremony May 14, in the College's Will W. Orr Auditorium in New Wilmington.

From Somerset County was Abigail Steinbeck of Windber, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience. The 2022 graduate also earned All-College Honors.

Messiah

Sidney Stutzman, Stoystown, was named to Messiah University dean's list.

Westminster

Westminster College in New Wilmington, named 369 students to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

Somerset County students earning this achievement are:

  • Nina Rascona of Somerset, is majoring in neuroscience.
  • Jacob Steinbeck of Windber, is majoring in biology.
  • Abigail Steinbeck of Windber, is majoring in neuroscience.

Garrett

Garrett College has announced its dean’s, honors, merit and recognition list students for the spring 2022 semester. From Somerset County are:

Dean's list

  • Addison: Valerie G. Stemac
  • Confluence: Aimma A. Miller

Merit list

Part-time degree- and certificate-seeking students who complete a semester’s work of six or more hours in college-level courses and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher:

  • Salisbury: Michael S. Ringler and Brayden A. Thomas

Garrett

Garrett College announced those students whose degrees were conferred this past May. The degrees awarded include Associate in Arts (AA), Associate of Arts in Teaching (AAT), Associate of Science (AS), Associate of Applied Science (AAS) and Associate of Science in Engineering (ASE), along with a certificate. These conferrals from Somerset County include:

  • AA, Arts & Sciences: Psychology: Leah E. Dix, Salisbury.
  • AAS, Paramedic Studies: Michael S. Ringler, Salisbury.

SRU

Slippery Rock University announced its dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following students from Somerset County made the dean's list: Nicholas Allison of Somerset; Paige Askey of Windber; Keith Berkebile of Hooversville; Megan Dagostino of Windber; Serena DiLoreto of Davidsville; Taylor Fike of Somerset; Bradley Gearhart of Hollsopple; Taya Kimmel of Hooversville; Devin Kretchman of Meyersdale; Katie Lambert of Cairnbrook; Sara Lauer of Somerset; Ryan Little of Somerset; Preston Marteeny of Somerset; Logan Omatick of Rockwood; Riley Page of Windber; David Riddle of Somerset; Lindsey Robertson of Meyersdale; Emily Rosenberger of Meyersdale; Elisha Satkovich of Stoystown; Gage Smith of Meyersdale; Clinton Sparling of Davidsville; Kassidy Wilson of Boswell.

Kutztown

More than 1,850 students have been named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Kutztown University, including Allison L Fidler of Central City. To be eligible for the dean's list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Shenandoah

Shenandoah University recognized the 958 students who made the spring 2022 dean's list. From Somerset County is Kaelyn McClintock of Windber.

