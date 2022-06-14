ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playground completed at Meyersdale Elementary

After years of planning, work has been completed on the new playground at Meyersdale Elementary School. This inclusive playground offers activities and outdoor fun for children of all abilities and developmental stages.

The Meyersdale Area Elementary Educational Boosters have been working on this special project for several years, recognizing the need for updates and providing a safe and interactive play area for students.

Funds were raised from the Educational Boosters' Walk-A-Thon and by donations from local individuals and businesses. The MASD Board contributed funds to help complete this project. Organizers plan to erect and display plaques honoring donors and celebrating their willingness to provide our students and children in the community with this safe place to play and learn.

According to Meyersdale Elementary Principal Devin Pritts, this playground is an asset to the school and local area and provides more students with endless opportunities for creative imagination and play in a safe and accessible area.

Pritts said providing all students with a safe place to play was an important goal for organizers. Inclusive playgrounds are open and safe spaces, carefully designed to promote play among children of differing abilities, ages and communities. Inclusive playgrounds eliminate physical and social barriers so that every child can have fun, regardless of age or ability. The MAES playground also offers sensory experiences, including music. The equipment also includes a large shade cover offering protection from the elements. The design will also allow future additions of equipment as funds are available.

Pritts also said additions are being discussed to turn the blacktop area adjacent to the new equipment into an interactive learning area with learning games and activities including hopscotch, number grids and possibly a map.

The sounds of laughter as children enjoy this new facility are proof positive of the value of this important project!

