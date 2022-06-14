ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Bartow city manager retires. City to consider recruiter to find replacement

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

Bartow Mayor Steve Githens will discuss hiring a recruiter with the city commissioners next week to find a replacement for retiring City Manager George A. Long.

Githens was sent a letter on May 27 from Long saying he was retiring.

“After careful consideration, I have made the decision to retire from my career, concluding more than 48 years of public service with both city & county local governments in Florida,” Long wrote.

“Consequently, I am submitting this letter as formal notice of my resignation as City Manager of the City of Bartow, effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022,” he wrote.

Haines City: Commissioners hire former police chief Jim Elensky for $170,000 a year

Githens said the 90-day notice he gave was within the contractual agreement the city had with Long. He said the commissioners would be meeting at 2 p.m. Monday at Bartow City Hall to talk with recruiter Colin Baenziger and Associates of Daytona Beach Shores to determine whether they will be suitable to help the city find candidates.

The commission is also set to meet at 6 p.m. the same day.

“We might have enough meat on the bones to agree to the general terms to form a motion for approval at the meeting,” Githens said. He added the same recruiter found Long the last time Bartow conducted a search and before the mayor took the post about two years ago.

Githens did not have a timeframe for the candidate search at this time but said he expected candidates would be known sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Assistant City Manager David Wright could handle the day-to-day responsibilities once Long retires, he said.

And Long has left the city functioning in good order.

In a 2018 State of the City address, Long told residents that Bartow is more proactive in detecting weaknesses in city sewer lines for repairs before they fail, hardening utility poles citywide before storms hit and reducing electricity costs with a solar power agreement, according to a Ledger report.

A Polk sales tax?: Traffic and road conditions continue to worsen in Polk County. Is a sales tax increase the fix?

Lake Wales: Meeting erupts after city removes LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation from agenda

Long repeated many of his 2018 statements in his retirement letter, saying the city is still reducing its expenses and running more efficiently.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading both city and county local governments from positions of financial weakness to positions of financial strength while concurrently accomplishing substantial improvement & expansion of critical infrastructure, improving permanent facilities, timely replacing capital equipment, providing fare & competitive employee compensation, facilitating economic development, planning for the future, achieving one or more objectives perceived by each to be unachievable and doing so in a manner designed to stabilize future budgets to the extent that it has been possible to do so. And it has been so during my service with the City of Bartow, as well,” Long wrote.

“That said, it has been the collective effort and team orientation among the many elected officials, dedicated staff and others with whom I’ve served over the years that has made it possible for these successes to be realized. There are significant challenges remaining and there will be more that present themselves in the future. It is my sincere hope that similar efforts will characterize City of Bartow efforts in the future. But, from here forward and for the first time in my adult life, I intend to focused the majority of my time on personal, rather than public, objectives.”

