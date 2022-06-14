ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Submits Application For Federal Aid To Replace Cape Canal Bridges

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – MassDOT recently announced that they and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have submitted grant applications for federal INFRA and MEGA funding to help replace the federally owned Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The...

capecod.com

First Project Reviews Underway for Barnstable County ARPA Funds

HYANNIS – Despite delays and disagreement, the first town projects are now under review to receive part of $10 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding through Barnstable County’s distribution program. County Administrator Beth Albert said that three projects are currently being looked at and will be judged...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices. The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday. In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open. In...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable to Update Public Beach and Pond Hours

BARNSTABLE – Hours of operations at beaches and ponds in Barnstable are being updated. Starting Saturday, June 25 through Labor Day, public beaches and ponds in the town will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The only exception to that will be Hathaway’s...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Internship Programs with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Summertime on Cape Cod means local organizations, such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, are bringing internship programs back. Education Director with the AWSC Marianne Long joined us this week to talk about the important work their interns will be undertaking across the region this year, as well as what skills they’ll be able to apply in their careers going forward.
ADVOCACY
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

FAA orders ground stop at Logan Airport, forcing delays

BOSTON – There have been a large number of cancellations and delays at Logan Airport because of stormy weather along the East Coast. The FAA ordered a ground stop at the airport Thursday evening. The tarmac looked like the Southeast Expressway during rush hour. Bill Beard was on one of those planes. He had flown in from Savannah with tickets to Thursday night's Celtics NBA Finals game, and the clock was ticking as he waited."The tickets for Game 6 were very expensive, we ultimately found a couple that were relatively affordable… we pulled the trigger on that a couple of nights...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Recreation Department Announces July Fourth Events

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department has announced several activities scheduled as part of the town’s July Fourth celebrations. The events will be headlined by a 5-kilometer road race and the “Spirit of Sandwich” Fourth of July parade. The race will begin at the parking lot...
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TBR News Media

SOMERSET – Nearly 11 Waterfront Acres in Nissequogue!

This notable estate was completed in 1935 and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary. Nearly 700-feet of waterfrontage along the shoreline. An adjacent 4-acre waterfront parcel is available separately.
SOMERSET, MA
WBUR

A look at our broken child care system, and the sharks circling in the water off Cape Cod

This is the Radio Boston rundown for June 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The child care workforce in Massachusetts is 12% smaller than it was before the pandemic, according to an analysis by the University of California, Berkeley. The cost of child care for some families amounts to a second rent or mortgage payment. We speak to WBUR Senior Education Reporter Carrie Jung, who was part of a team of reporters out with a new series exploring the problems and the solutions to Massachusetts' child care conundrum.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL

ATTLEBORO, MA – School leaders, faculty, students and supporters gathered on Thursday, June 15, 2022 at Bishop Feehan High School to mark the ceremonial groundbreaking for the school’s latest major improvement – a 10,000 square foot Arts & Innovation Center that will open in August 2023. Feehan...
ATTLEBORO, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire-EMS Department announces passing of retire Lt. Mike Barcellos

“It is with heavy hearts that the Fairhaven Fire-EMS and Fairhaven Firefighters Association, Local 1555 regret to announce the passing of retired Lieutenant Mike Barcellos after a courageous battle with occupational cancer. Mike began his career at Fairhaven Fire Department in 1979 and retired in 2008. He was a lifelong...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

