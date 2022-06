While Chevrolets dominated the race, Nascar Ford teams had a decent day at Sonoma Raceway on June 12th, 2022. Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Mustang, stayed up front for most of the day, and chased race winner Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Camaro to the finish line for a second-place effort. Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Mustang was quietly consistent all day as well, finishing third, while Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang eked to a fourth-place finish. Austin Cindric drove the No. 2 Mustang home in fifth, and Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Nascar Ford came in sixth. Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 Mustang, also posted a decent result, leading three laps to finish 10th.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO