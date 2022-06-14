ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Advocates Holding Rally In Wellfleet Against Dumping In Cape Cod Bay

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET – Cape Downwinders and Save Our Bay are organizing a rally at Mayo Beach in Wellfleet on Tuesday, June 14 from 3 to 4 pm to protest the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. The event follows a unanimous...

Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices. The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday. In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open. In...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Sunday Journal – Internship Programs with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Summertime on Cape Cod means local organizations, such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, are bringing internship programs back. Education Director with the AWSC Marianne Long joined us this week to talk about the important work their interns will be undertaking across the region this year, as well as what skills they’ll be able to apply in their careers going forward.
ADVOCACY
First Project Reviews Underway for Barnstable County ARPA Funds

HYANNIS – Despite delays and disagreement, the first town projects are now under review to receive part of $10 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding through Barnstable County’s distribution program. County Administrator Beth Albert said that three projects are currently being looked at and will be judged...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Disentanglement Team Frees Young Humpback Whale

CHATHAM – The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team recently helped free a humpback whale calf from a rope entanglement. They responded to the event on Tuesday, June 14, when Atlantic White Shark Conservancy team members spotted the entangled whale in Stellwagen Bank. The small whale...
CHATHAM, MA
Harwich Conservation Trust Announces End Of 2022 Volunteer Herring Count

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust has announced that the 2022 Harwich Volunteer Herring Count is now concluded as volunteer counters throughout Cape Cod have not seen new herring swimming upstream for several weeks. Volunteers with the organization had spent much of the last month cataloguing sightings of the...
HARWICH, MA
Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15. The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations. Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from...
CHATHAM, MA
Barnstable Police announce passing of pioneering female lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason. Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department. To...
Yarmouth Police seek missing person

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking a missing person. William J. Mooney, who goes by “Bill” or “BJ” was last seen on June 7th. Mooney is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6’2″, 250 lbs and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts with Marvel comic characters, a gray backpack and a Red Sox cap. If you have any information or have seen Mr. Mooney please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also contact Yarmouth Police at info@yarmouthpolice.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Massachusetts House OKs Bill to Expand Mental Health Access

Democratic House leaders said the proposal addresses a variety of pressing needs including acute psychiatric care, the behavioral health of young people, strengthening community-based mental health services, and investing in the behavioral health workforce. Another key goal is expanding and enforcing existing mental health parity laws, which are intended to ensure that insurance coverage for mental health care is equal to insurance coverage for other medical conditions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bicyclist injured in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in West Barnstable just after 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Prospect Street (Route 149) just past the Osterville/West Barnstable Road intersection. It was not immediately clear of the victim was hit by a car or fell off the bike. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after falling from a tree in Falmouth early Thursday evening. The incident happened on Stowers Street just before 6:30 PM. The victim, who reportedly fell about 20 feet, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
Sandwich Recreation Department Announces July Fourth Events

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department has announced several activities scheduled as part of the town’s July Fourth celebrations. The events will be headlined by a 5-kilometer road race and the “Spirit of Sandwich” Fourth of July parade. The race will begin at the parking lot...
SANDWICH, MA
Four vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A four vehicle crash was reported in Eastham shortly before 4:30 PM Friday. The crash was reported on Route 6 at Aspinet Road. Traffic headed toward Orleans was being diverted down Aspinet Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
EASTHAM, MA
Bourne Police warn of fraudulent CPR classes

BOURNE – Bourne Police want you to be aware that there are no CPR classes being conducted at the Bourne Public Library by the Board of Health or any other organization at this time. The Police Department is currently investigating reports of various individuals who found CPR classes online that fraudulently claimed to be offered by the “Public Health Department in Bourne”. These individuals made payment for the classes and were then directed to attend non-existent CPR classes at that library.
BOURNE, MA
Barnstable Police make three arrests in connection with recent brawl at Hathaway’s Pond

HYANNIS – On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Barnstable Police Officers with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police responded to a disturbance call at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis. Barnstable Fire Department also responded due to several parties reporting injuries from an altercation that had occurred prior to police arrival. One individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were treated for a head injury.
BARNSTABLE, MA

