ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Juneteenth 2022 celebrations in Westchester, Rockland

By Journal News Staff Reports
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViHO0_0gA3pLIf00

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when news that slavery had been abolished reached Galveston, Texas, two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. The freed people of Galveston erupted into celebrations that day.

The following are events that  mark Juneteenth, which is celebrated June 19.

Know of an event not listed here? Please email Karen Croke, kcroke1@lohud.com and the list will be updated.

New Rochelle, June 16-20-: "Songs for Our Fathers" takes place from noon-5 p.m. June 19 and will feature Lakecia Benjamin and Shunzo Ohno, as well as New Rochelle's own Rocky Middleton. Sharif Abdus-Salaam is hosting and DJSmithyBoy will be spinning the tunes. The day includes art exhibits, crafts workshop, African Marketplace and food trucks. City Hall, 515 North Ave. The city, in partnership with the Lincoln Park Conservancy will host events throughout the city from June 16-20. To find events, specific times and locations, go to facebook.com/TLPCJuneteenthCelebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8PC2_0gA3pLIf00

Rye, June 18: Join the town of Rye and the Osborn for a morning of speech, shared history and service at the African American Cemetery, 215 North Street, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be followed by a service project. To register and find more info, go to townofryeny.com

Mount Vernon: Community space, gym proposed for new development

Food: Yonkers native puts a new twist on Jewish favorite

She almost lost her daughter to lead: Mom's quest to help others

Tuckahoe: June 18. Juneteenth Festival will be held at Main Street Park, at the corner of Marbledale and Main Street,  beginning at 1 p.m. Rain location: Tuckahoe Community Center, 71 Columbus Ave. For info, go tuckahoe.com/home/events/85916

Yonkers, June 16-18: This celebration presented by the Yonkers African American Heritage Committee includes events throughout the city including a pan-African flag-raising ceremony, music, youth activities, economic symposium, vendors, youth activities, unity worship service, and the Enslaved African Rain Garden public art project. For specific events, times and locations, go to www.yaahc.org

Mount Vernon, June 18: Celebration, hosted by the city's Department of Recreation, runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Brush Park.

Peekskill, June 18: The 11th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day takes place from noon-5 p.m. in Depew Park. Expect African music and dance, gospel, marching bands, food and craft vendors along with a Freedom Walk. Hosted by the Peekskill Youth Bureau, the event will be held at Depew Park, 1 Robin Drive, Peekskill. For info go to cityofpeekskill.com/home/news/11th-annual-juneteenth-celebration .

New Rochelle, June 17: The New Rochelle Public Library in partnership with the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority, is hosting “I Hear Music in the Air” Gospel Fest, a gospel choir concert featuring the music of PURPOSE from Bethesda Baptist Church of New Rochelle, Pastor Ronell Fuller & the Band, Promise Land Community Church Choir, and Sistas in Christ. 7 p.m. 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle.

Ardsley, June 18: The day includes food, music, dancing, art and speakers, including local elected officials. X-Factor Marching Band will open the festivities and DJ Kasino and local food trucks will be offered into the night.5-9 p.m. Pascone Park, 638 Ashford Ave. For more info go to facebook.com/ardsleymdicommittee

White Plains, June 18 : At the White Plains Library, StoryWalk: Opal Lee and What it Means to be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth. 10 a.m. White Plains Public Library, 100 Martine Ave, White Plains.

Haverstraw, June 17-20: Haverstraw African American Connection hosts this weekend which begins with a flag raising and dancing under the stars at Haverstraw Village Hall, followed by the Juneteenth Freedom Day, 3 p.m. Saturday on Clinton Street, which includes a parade, kids activities, food and live music. Sunday at 2 p.m. there will Gospel in the Park, at African American Memorial Park. Go to www.thehaac.com for more info.

Spring Valley, June 18-19: Celebrate Juneteenth with kickball, music, food and more. The weekend event, presented by For the Culture, starts with kickball competition June 18, 11 a.m. in Thiells, at 106 Hammond Road, followed by its free Juneteenth Fest in Spring Valley, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Go to fortheculturefdn.org/upcoming-events for more info.

Irvington, June 18: At the Main Street School, Irvington’s third annual Juneteenth celebration, from 2-6 p.m., comes with the groundbreaking of a monument commemorating enslaved African people who lived and cleared the land to create the village. Titled “Yesterday,” the monument by Yonkers-based artist Vinnie Bagwell is the result of research that identified 14 people in records who were enslaved on tenant farms in the area. While the piece lists their names, it also honors countless others who went unnamed in records. The event Saturday is set to include a gospel choir from the Calvary Baptist Church, student art and music.. 101 Main Street, Irvington, facebook.com/CommemorateEnslavedAfricansCommittee.

Bedford, June 19 : Caramoor Center for Music and The Arts presents this event which will include a performance from vocalist Jeremiah Abiah, and family-friendly activities including double-dutch, games and arts and crafts. Held in collaboration with the Town of Bedford. Begins at 3 p.m. Friends Field, Katonah. For more info, caramoor.org

Ossining, June 19: This afternoon community celebration includes local vendors, performances, special presentations, music and food. 4 p.m. Louis Engel Park, 16 Croton Ave, Ossining.

Pleasantville, June 19: The  documentary on Black gay life, 1989 "Tongues Untied" uses poetry, personal testimony, rap, and performance (featuring poet Essex Hemphill and others), to describe the homophobia and racism that confront Black gay men. This film is part of the REMIX: The Black Experience in Film, Media, and Art series. 5 p.m.  Jacob Burns Film Center, Pleasantville, burnsfilmcenter.org/booking/tongues-untied.

Sleepy Hollow, June 20: Philipsburg Manor will welcome visitors for Juneteenth, between 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The historic site is a National Historic Landmark that focuses on the stories of the 23 enslaved individuals of African descent who lived and labored on the plantation in 1750Admission is by timed ticket only. 381 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, hudsonvalley.org

African American Heritage Festival, June 26: After a two year absence, the 36th annual festival returns to Kensico Dam Park, noon-6 p.m. with ethnic foods, poetry, music, family reunions, dance, vendors, cultural arts and crafts. Free. Go to parks.westchestergov.com for info.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Juneteenth 2022 celebrations in Westchester, Rockland

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Visit Vinny Bagwell’s Masterpiece: Enslaved African Rain Garden on Yonkers Waterfront

Vinny Bagwell, with one of her lifesize sculptures. Photo by Donna Davis. Kicking off the City’s Juneteenth celebration weekend, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano along with sculptor Vinnie Bagwell, local artists, and community leaders will officially unveil The Enslaved Africans’ Rain Garden (EARG), along the Yonkers waterfront at 20 Water Grant Street, on June 17th at 11 AM – 2 PM. The urban-heritage sculpture garden honors the legacy of enslaved Africans who resided and worked at Philipse Manor Hall in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckahoe, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Society
City
Ossining, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Irvington, NY
City
Ardsley, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
City
Katonah, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Pleasantville, NY
City
Spring Valley, NY
City
Bedford, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Government
hudsonvalleypress.com

Another Racist Incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH — Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey, and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident which occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:. “Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore,...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

11 Accused For Selling Heroin in Newburgh, Wallkill, New York

Eleven people are accused of selling heroin and crack cocaine in Newburgh and across Orange County. On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 11 people were charged with crimes pertaining to the alleged trafficking of crack cocaine and heroin throughout the City of Newburgh, and surrounding areas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
nybg.org

Juneteenth Celebration at NYBG!

The weather forecast this holiday weekend calls for clear skies and comfortable afternoons—perfect for celebrating Juneteenth with us here in the Bronx!. Join us Saturday through Monday for cooking demonstrations with special guests in the African American Garden: Remembrance & Resilience, hands-on gardening, crafts, and exploration throughout the Edible Academy vegetable gardens as we honor this significant date. We’ll even be sharing samples of “red drink”—a favorite traditional hibiscus drink served during Juneteenth celebrations—for you to try.
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

The Most Thrilling Summer Carnivals & Fests Near NYC

After the Annual Astoria Park Carnival came and went, we’re still riding a high from all the fun festivities! I mean, who doesn’t love fresh-spun cotton candy, ferris wheels, and carnival games? Therefore, we decided to roundup all the best carnivals & fests coming near NYC this summer so you don’t miss a thing!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Lincoln Park#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Rockland#African Marketplace#Jewish
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Nyack, NY

Do you feel like taking a break from city life in New York?. Maybe it’s a sign for you to travel to New York villages, such as Nyack. Formerly known as Tappan, Nyack might be a small village in Orangetown, Rockland County, but it features unique and picturesque sights.
NYACK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mount Vernon, New York Cop Assaults Handcuffed Inmate

A Putnam County man who worked as a police officer in Westchester County was sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed inmate. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that former a Mount Vernon police officer was sentenced for beating a handcuffed inmate who was in his custody. Putnam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Search continues for missing grandma Margarita Bernadez

NEW YORK -- The search continues for a missing grandma who just arrived in the United States two weeks ago.Margarita Bernadez went missing when trying to get from one city shelter to another.A tipster told police Bernadez was last seen at a subway station on East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx, riding the 5 line around noon Thursday. As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, that news brought a sigh of relief for her loved ones, who have not seen the 68-year-old since they arrived in the country on May 31.Immediately, Bernadez's family came out to the station...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Jumps From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Police Say

A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15. The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski,...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Terrifying Sight Appears Outside of a Hudson Valley, NY Home

Ugh, it looks like something out of a scary movie. I understand that nature is very important and we all have to coexist together, but sometimes it gets a little too close. Snakes are one of my biggest fears and I try everything in my power to avoid seeing them. However, one Hudson Valley resident had an encounter with a LARGE snake and was able to calmly tell us about it. I would have passed out numerous times already after this whole encounter and would have needed a few drinks. Also, any ideas about what kind of snake it is?
HUDSON, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy