'Help me': Tearful audio, testimony lead off assault trial of ex-Mount Vernon cop

Mount Vernon police Det. Alice Ferreira took the witness stand Monday afternoon to recount several instances in which she says she was attacked by a now-retired sergeant.

Martin Bailey, 52, was charged in 2019 with evidence tampering, a felony, and third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing, both misdemeanors. Monday kicked off his nonjury trial before Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace.

Bailey's consensual (and extramarital) relationship with Ferreira was punctuated by turmoil and recrimination. But Ferreira said that he occasionally crossed the line into physical assault.

"I thought he could change. I thought he would change," Ferreira, 33, testified.

Ultimately, their affair only grew more turbulent, she said, culminating in a physical confrontation that led to Bailey's current prosecution.

On September 21, 2019, Bailey and Ferreira had an encounter in a basement apartment owned by Bailey on Hillside Avenue, where she was living at the time.

The pair dispute exactly what occurred that day. But during Monday's testimony, prosecutors played an audio recording of the incident that Bailey had made.

Bailey can be heard repeatedly stating, "now you're hitting me, now you're striking me. I just want to leave." He accuses her of blocking the door: "this is unlawful imprisonment."

"We're both gonna lose our jobs, that's for sure," Ferreira said.

At some point, Ferreira's confrontational tone changed, and she can be heard screaming, "help me."

"I can't breathe. I can't breathe," she cried, sobbing and shouting for help. "Get away from me. Stay away from me."

Bailey retorted, "this is what you wanted?"

"There were no surprises on the recording, after all our client made the recording," said Bruce Bendish, one of Bailey's defense attorneys. "We think it is helpful to our case."

Bailey was a Mount Vernon cop for 21 years, including six years as a sergeant, before retiring in November 2020, a year after his arrest.

He began an affair with Ferreira after meeting her at a Mount Vernon gym, helping her to become a police officer, like her father was in their native Brazil.

Bailey lived with his wife and two daughters in Wappingers Falls and, during the four-year affair, he let Ferreira move into the Hillside Avenue apartment.

She had been divorced once and, while dating Bailey, had a second marriage annulled. She joined the police department in 2017.

During the 2019 confrontation, Ferreira had been insisting that he stay and talk. She said she blocked the door and even demanded he take his pants off, hoping to have sex with him to convince him to stay.

Ferreira testified Monday that this was a tactic Bailey encouraged her to use to appease him during the course of their relationship.

But that day, Bailey was adamant that she let him leave. He began recording the confrontation and eventually threw her on the bed, Ferreira said.

"One hand is on my neck," she recalled. "The other, he uses his forearm to press my teeth and lips together. I was not able to breathe. I couldn't believe he was doing that."

At the end of the recording, Bailey can be heard berating her, stating "this is my house, remember that. You wanna call the police? Go ahead. You will regret that decision."

Ferreira recalled the injuries she said she suffered that day, noting the bruises on her arms and swelling on her face and lips that resulted from the confrontation.

She did not go to police but to the Westchester District Attorney's Office instead. Six days later, when they interviewed Bailey, he tried to prove his innocence with the recording - but only gave investigators the first seven minutes of it. The last five minutes included his alleged attack on Ferreira.

"Just as he intended, this doctored recording, this tampered piece of physical evidence, put a new spin on their investigation and it actually froze them off," Assistant District Attorney Marissa Morra-Wynn told Cacace in her opening statement.

But they quickly renewed their probe of Bailey after a forensic review of his cell phone uncovered the missing audio.

In his opening, Bendish assailed the prosecution for bolstering its case with a "bogus" tampering charge because they knew the physical confrontation was not as serious as they made it out to be.

He suggested that Cacace reject the felony charge because Bailey did not actually erase or manipulate the recording. He only gave them what he thought they needed to actually charge Ferreira with unlawful imprisonment.

The subsequent physical contact, Bendish suggested, was the minimal force Bailey needed to use to get out of the apartment.

The defense lawyer called Ferreira a "desperate, neurotic female" who became vindictive after Bailey broke up with her.

