ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Newport County's COVID cases fall 22.8%; Rhode Island cases plummet 20.7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DiNr_0gA3olWI00

Rhode Island reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,614 new cases. That's down 20.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,298 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked 16th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.35% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 224 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 290 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,571 cases and 93 deaths.

Across Rhode Island, cases fell in four counties, with the best declines in Providence County, with 1,661 cases from 2,231 a week earlier; in Kent County, with 498 cases from 625; and in Newport County, with 224 cases from 290.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Washington County with 607 cases per 100,000 per week; Kent County with 303; and Newport County with 273. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 1,661 cases; Washington County, with 762 cases; and Kent County, with 498.

In Rhode Island, seven people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, six people were reported dead.

A total of 397,187 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,590 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 98
  • The week before that: 111
  • Four weeks ago: 152

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

New England has the best historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers

You'll find it in Rhode Island. A Rhode Island destination full of 18th-century buildings is the most historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers. The publication unveiled the best small towns for 2022, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, on Friday and named Wickford, Rhode Island, the best historic small town in the U.S. It was the only New England entry on the list.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith is seeing better action on the fluke grounds especially with the weather continuing to get better each week. Both the full and half day trips have been seeing some limit catches, with many more fish in the 7-9-pound range over the past few days. As is usually the case with fluke, results vary from day to day, but the bite is getting more consistent each day. Their sea bass season also starts this Saturday, so the coolers will be filling quick! Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newport County, RI
County
Kent County, RI
Newport County, RI
Coronavirus
Newport County, RI
Health
Newport County, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
internewscast.com

Rhode Island to Ban Magazines That Hold More Than 10 Rounds

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee is expected to a sign a bill that will ban the sale of guns and ammunition to individuals under the age of 18. The bill was recently passed by the state legislature. Democratic Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin sponsored the bill in the state’s Senate,...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Lawsuit in the works over recently passed high-capacity magazine ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence law firm is looking at challenging the recently passed high-capacity magazine ban that passed the General Assembly Tuesday. The firm Kelly, Souza and Parameter Law firm said they are “planning to file suit on behalf of our clients” once the bill is signed, according to attorney Dane Ardente.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Johns Hopkins University
independentri.com

Tanzi bill to raise legal age for firearms to 21 to become law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A bill by State Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) to raise the legal age to buy firearms or ammunition in Rhode Island from 18 to 21 is set to become law in Rhode Island. Tanzi’s bill, co-sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bristol; Kent; Newport; Providence; Washington The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut South central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Washington County in Rhode Island Newport County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Southwestern Providence County in Rhode Island Southeastern Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich and Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Embattled CRMC Struggles to Obtain Quorum at Meetings

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — The Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), the agency in charge of preservation, protection, and development along the Ocean State’s 420 miles of coastline, has been brought to a standstill by membership issues. CRMC currently has a six-member voting body with final say on almost all...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Ortho RI: Where care is patient-centric – Richard Asinof

Where putting the needs of patients first pays off. All too often, the successes within Rhode Island’s health care delivery system go unrecognized by the news media, in large part because their focus has been skewed by the big troubles within the state’s hospital-based systems – the financial fragility of Lifespan, Care New England, and CharterCARE.
WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET GROUNDBREAKING – JUNE 17TH – 12:00 PM

Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

967
Followers
982
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy