Newport County, RI

75 spots to access the water for free across Newport County

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Beach season has officially started, and while the water temperatures still may be a little too cool for swimming, you'll be charged just the same for parking at municipal beaches across Newport County.

That doesn't mean you can't enjoy a free day by the water.

Across the county, 75 coastal rights-of-way are identified by the Coastal Resource Management Council that offer access to water.

While all 75 spots are free to access, remember not all offer parking. Additionally, activities such as swimming may not be conducive, or allowed, in some areas.

The issue of coastal access in Rhode Island has taken on added significance in 2022 as the state General Assembly has considered bills to establish a more practical and recognizable boundary for the area of the shore to which the public is entitled access.

A House of Representatives version of the bill sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend, D-Portsmouth, was passed in early June.

The bill is intended to address the fact Rhode Island's constitution guarantees access to the shoreline, but doesn't specify where the boundary between privately owned waterfront property and publicly accessible shoreline lies.

A 1982 Rhode Island Supreme Court decision set the boundary at the mean high tide line, which is extremely hard to find. Additionally, new scientific research has found on ocean beaches with high levels of wave action, it is underwater for large periods of the day.

The House bill has been passed on to the Senate, though it's future there remains uncertain. A companion bill has not been introduced in the Senate. In order to have a chance at becoming law this year, H8055 would need to undergo a committee hearing and a committee vote in the Senate, followed by a vote on the Senate floor if it gets out of committee.

Public access:City Council requires The Reef remove outdoor seating on Howard Wharf's path to the harbor

The legislative session will wrap up at the end of this month, so there's only a limited amount of time for that to happen.

"The Senate President is focused passing Senate bills and on utilizing our record surplus to provide relief to struggling Rhode Islanders," spokesman Greg Paré wrote in an email to The Providence Journal. "This House bill is not a focus at this time."

As that legislation lingers, below are the 75 locations in Newport County offering public rights-of-way to the water as based on CRMC's 2021 progress report.

Jamestown

Broad Street

Spirketing Street

Steamboat Street

Spindrift Street

Eldred Avenue

Mast Street

Hull Street

Champlin Way

Buccaneer Way

Carr Lane

Garboard Street

Capstan Street

Decatur Avenue

High Street

Tiverton

Carey Lane

State Avenue

Nannaquaket Bridge

Fogland Road

Land south of Sakonnet Bridge

Two Rod Way

South of Stone Bridge

Portsmouth

Mt. View Road

Anthony Road

Narragansett Road

Cedar Avenue

Point Street

Green Street

Seaconnet Boulevard (n’east corner of Wm. Herbert’s land)

Seaconnet Boulevard

Seaconnet Boulevard (n’east corner of Don Ibbotson‘s land)

Seaconnet Boulevard (n’east corner of Virginia Arruda’s land)

Ruth Avenue

Fountain Street

Aquidneck Avenue

Atlantic Avenue (easterly end of East Cory’s land)

Atlantic Avenue (easterly end of Tallman Avenue)

Child Street

Morningside Lane

Little Compton

Continuation of Taylor's Lane

Town Way Road

Sakonnet Harbor — Boat ramp

Middletown

Tuckerman Avenue, between Lots 104/105

Shore Drive

Third Beach Road

Southeast end of Esplanade & Shore Drive

Taggerts Ferry Road

Kingfisher Avenue

Northwest end of Esplanade

Western end of Purgatory Road

Shore Drive, opp. Lot 107

Tuckerman Ave, opp. Wolcott Avenue

Newport

Webster Street

Narragansett Avenue

Ledge Road

Ruggles Avenue

Seaview Avenue

Cypress Street

VanZandt Street

Battery Street

Pine Street

Cherry Street

Chestnut Street

Walnut Street

Willow Street

Poplar Street

Elm Street

Goat Island Connector 28-B

Goat Island Connector 28-A

Brown & Howard Wharf

Lee's Wharf

Howard's Wharf

Sisson's Wharf

Waites Wharf

Spring Wharf

Marine Avenue

