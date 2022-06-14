Nobody does it better: The 2022 Best of Newport County Award winners

The votes are in and the best of the best have been named.

Ballots for the Best of Newport County Awards were cast between Feb. 21 and March 21, and 120 winners were named across a number of categories, including Dining Out, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Health & Beauty, Home, Professional Services and Shopping.

There are old favorites among the winners, like the Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, which won for Best Newport Restaurant, and some newcomers like Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge, which took the top prize for Best Boys Night Out.

Check out all of the winners, as well as a list of finalists, below.