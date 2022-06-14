ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobody does it better: The 2022 Best of Newport County Award winners

 3 days ago
The votes are in and the best of the best have been named.

Ballots for the Best of Newport County Awards were cast between Feb. 21 and March 21, and 120 winners were named across a number of categories, including Dining Out, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Health & Beauty, Home, Professional Services and Shopping.

There are old favorites among the winners, like the Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, which won for Best Newport Restaurant, and some newcomers like Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge, which took the top prize for Best Boys Night Out.

Check out all of the winners, as well as a list of finalists, below.

GoLocalProv

Jamestown Home Sells for $4.15 Million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Tuesday that the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue in Jamestown has sold for $4,150,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 11 Bryer Avenue is the second-highest Jamestown sale of 2022. This...
JAMESTOWN, RI
