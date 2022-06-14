ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A bigger and bigger problem:' Alliance sees increase in items left in city streets

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
ALLIANCE – The city is cracking down on prohibited items in streets.

Alliance has seen an uptick in resident complaints about items left in roadways. Common items include basketball hoops, garbage totes and cans, trailers and dumpsters.

"It's becoming a bigger and bigger problem," City Director of Public Safety and Service Mike Dreger said.

The city has developed a new policy pertaining to items in streetways based on previous policies that had already been in place.

Only motor vehicles with a valid registration or trucks rated for one ton or less can be left unattended on city streets for more than one hour. Items found in violation of this policy could be towed or disposed of by the city, depending on whether they have licensure from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

"The things that we're focusing on, it's always been the case that you're not allowed to do it," Dreger said.

He said Alliance is addressing this issue because it can create safety concerns.

"Obviously if there's something in the street, you have to go around it, which can be an inconvenience. The problem becomes if you don't see it, now you have an accident involved," Dreger said.

Prohibited items in roadways can be an issue for the city's Fire Department if firefighters need to get down a narrow street and are unaware of items that could be blocking their way. They can also make it difficult for Alliance's Street Department to plow in the winter.

Dreger said it is unclear why this problem has popped up, but said it's possible residents might see others leave items like garbage cans in the streets and are following suit.

One reason commercial dumpsters end up in the street is because of housing rehab, he said.

"We're not opposed to (housing rehab)," he said. "It's worth losing the parking spot, it's worth the inconvenience to get an old house completely renovated. But, again, you can imagine the danger you have when (commercial dumpsters) are sitting there, and you don't have protection."

The goal of the policy, he said, is to eliminate safety hazards.

How can I get a permit?

Anyone looking to keep items in city streets for a period longer than one hour must submit an application to the mayor's office at 504 E. Main St., including a $100 deposit, according to the city's policy.

Once a permit is issued, the permit holder will receive a voucher for three traffic cones. These must be placed in the street for the entire period the item is kept in the street.

Dreger said Alliance requires permit holders to use specific cones because they are reflective. He said it will also make it clear to Alliance police officers that the item is permitted to be there.

Traffic cones can be picked up at the Alliance Street Department at 601 Noble St. on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. After the cones are returned to the Street Department and the item is taken out of the street, the permit holder's deposit will be returned.

How is this policy enforced?

Trailers or dumpsters found in city streets without the necessary permit or required traffic cones will be cited and may be removed by Alliance Police Department, according to the city's policy.

Trash cans and basketball hoops will be moved off the street, and the property owner will be issued a warning by Alliance's code enforcement.

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

Comments / 6

Amber Rutan
3d ago

but it was ok for the city to dig up our roads and leave them plated with cones everywhere in main traffic areas for weeks. then they didn't even patch the holes they dug up they threw rocks in the holes for more weeks.... get it together and why is Mike still the city safety director when he was caught driving under the influence and the police hid it and make exceptions for him? this town is corrupt to the core.

Reply
3
 

