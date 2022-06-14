Seth Meyers Points Out Jared Kushner's Tell In Jan. 6 Testimony

Jared Kushner ’s silence was deafening after one particular question posed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, Seth Meyers said.

In its second hearing on Monday, the committee laid out evidence that former President Donald Trump and his inner circle knew his claims of a rigged election were false but pushed them anyway.

On the night of the 2020 election, Trump reportedly ignored his campaign advisers and, on the advice of his intoxicated personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, falsely declared victory while votes were still being counted.

In one snippet from the testimony, Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, was asked if he’d ever shared his perspectives on Giuliani with Trump. After a long pause, Kushner said he had. Then when asked what he told his father-in-law, he said: “Uh, basically, not the approach I would take if I was you.”

“That was a very long pause. You could tell Kushner did not want to answer the question. I’m shocked he didn’t break out into a song called ‘We don’t talk about Rudy,’” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday. “That’s definitely the length of the pause you take when someone asks you about a friend who was super drunk at a party, especially a friend you invited.”

Watch Meyers’ roast below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.