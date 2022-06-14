ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones Postpone Second Show Following Mick Jagger’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Lars Brandle
 3 days ago

The Rolling Stones will scrap another European tour date as frontman Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19 symptoms.

The Stones will postpone their scheduled concert this Friday night (June 17) at Wankdorf Stadium in the Swiss capital Bern, a statement reads.

The legendary rock band is “deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” continues the message, issued Tuesday (June 14).

Jagger and Co. are expected to be fit for a return to the stage next Tuesday (June 21) when the Stones stop by San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, and the Switzerland date will be rescheduled at a later time.

Earlier this week, reps for the Rock And Roll Hall of Famers announced a concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena would be postponed when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band’s current European Sixty trek is a celebration of their mighty career, which spans 60 years and continues to roll along.

The jaunt marks the band’s first full-scale run since the death of drummer Charlie Watts last summer , with replacement Steve Jordan filling in behind the kit.

The Euro swing comes on the heels of the Stones’ highest-grossing U.S. No Filter stadium tour, which featured sales of more than half a million tickets in the fall of 2021.

The Sixty run is slated to wrap up with a July 31 show at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

See the rest of The Rolling Stones’ tour dates here.

Billboard

