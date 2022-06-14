Founder of New Bern Newcomers Club awarded 'letter of thanks' after 34 years of service

Over 34 years, more than 4,500 newly arrived residents of New Bern have been welcomed to the city with a friendly greeting and a basket of information from Sandie Swigart.

Swigart founded the Newcomers Club of New Bern in 1988 to help recent New Bernians feel at home. Because she fulfilled that mission, New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw and other club members surprised her with a letter of recognition last Thursday at the Harrison Center in New Bern for her decades of service to the community.

"I was shocked by it," Swigart said. "But very very nice of them to recognize me like that."

When Swigart first formed the Newcomers Club, she said it started with 10 people and grew to having thousands of members.

"New Bern and its residents are welcoming in their own right, but for so many, Sandie was their introduction to the town and opened their eyes to all this area has to offer," wrote Outlaw in the letter of recognition.

The Newcomers Club of New Bern's purpose is to help newcomers transition into their communities. Club members have the opportunity to meet other new faces in town and learn about local resources and history, according to the newcomers website.

"Just bringing the people together has been very rewarding," Swigart said. "I see people at the grocery store, and they say friends they have now are the friends they've met in Newcomers, and that's wonderful. That's what it's all about."

The letter of recognition states several people joined the Newcomers Club after Swigart paid them a personal visit. She continues to provide the same practice hundreds of visits later.

The club offers many activities for members to connect such as biking, day trips, golf, crafting, a book club, a writers' club, tennis and wine socials. The Newcomers Club is open to residents in their first year of living in New Bern and operates under a three-year membership. The club reached 1,000 members at one point, so a graduate club, the Alumni Group of Newcomers, was created by Swigart.

After newcomer members have hit their three-year mark, people can stay connected and join the AGN group. Swigart has served as the founder, board member and advisor to the Newcomers and AGN clubs.

New residents to the area can apply to join the Newcomers Club by visiting newbernnewcomers.org. A general membership meeting is held on the second Thursday of each month from September through June.

"Sandie is a proud New Bernian who continues to represent the city with a kind heart, kind work and enthusiasm for this wonderful community," wrote Outlaw in the letter. "She is a testament to what a volunteer with a vision can accomplish."

Reporter Symone Graham can be reached by email at sgraham@gannett.com. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way.