ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Milton teachers will effectively see pay cut as raise falls short of inflation

By By Kimberly Wethal
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgDlf_0gA3oP3C00

MILTON

Second-grade teacher Andy Gross received a medallion for two decades of service to the Milton School District a few weeks ago.

But at a Monday, June 13, Milton School Board meeting, Gross handed it back to board president Joe Martin, saying he could keep it until the board felt like adequately paying him for those 20 years of service.

“I’d like you to hold on to this. It says 20 years, but to me, I feel like it’s 11 because that’s what you value me at and it’s not fair,” Gross said. “When you want to give this back to me someday and you show me the respect that it’s 20 years, I’ll take it back. Until then, you can have it.”

Teachers clad in black shirts filled Monday’s meeting, during which both school staff and local residents spoke out against a proposed 2% wage increase, which fell far short of the 4.71% raise the Milton Education Association was allowed to ask for under a bargaining agreement.

Gross spoke in opposition to both the wage offer and a pay structure that he said doesn’t begin to compensate him for the years he’s spent with the district.

The school board went on to vote 5-2 to approve a 2% base wage increase and a $750 step increment increase for the 2022-23 academic year that starts July 1. Board members Mike Hoffman and Shelly Crull-Hanke dissented.

Combined, the two increases come out to a 3.02% raise, according to a memo to the board from Human Resources Director Christopher Tukiendorf.

State law allowed the Milton Education Association to negotiate for a 4.71% wage adjustment based on the state Department of Revenue’s inflation calculation that was released in January.

Act 10, which was signed into law in 2011, prevents public employee unions from negotiating yearly wage adjustments higher than the rate of inflation.

Between mid-March and late May, the district’s human resources committee and the union couldn’t reach an agreement on wages, Tukiendorf’s memo said.

The district initially proposed a 1% increase, while the union asked for the full rate of inflation at 4.71%. The district later countered with 2% as the union dropped its request to 4.1%.

The district cited inadequate funding in the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget as its reason for needing to tighten its belt on wages and benefits.

The state’s biennial budget, drafted by the Republican-controlled state legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, added no additional per-pupil taxing authority for districts for the two years of the current biennium. The legislature said school districts should use funds from federal COVID-19 stimulus packages to balance their budgets.

In past biennial budgets, Wisconsin school districts had seen between $100 and $200 in per-pupil taxing authority added each year.

Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said the district’s legal counsel advised administrators to not go to mediation with the union, since the district wouldn’t be entering into negotiations in good faith.

“Unless there was a larger pot of money available that the district could, and was open to, putting on the table through mediation, she strongly recommended that the district not go to mediation,” Dahman said. “You should go with an intent that you’re open to and have the ability to do some back and forth negotiation.”

Board member Jennifer Johns, a member of the human resources committee, addressed the teachers in the audience, promising that she had researched compensation and benefits offered by similar districts. What Milton offers its teachers is better than other districts, Johns zaid, and it needs to also provide good compensation for its support staff.

“You need good support staff to do your job, and we understand that they need to be compensated as well,” Johns said. “There’s real dollars here, this is real money that the community is spending. When you look at the comparables, the numbers speak positively of your salary and your benefit package.”

Neighboring school districts

The Janesville and Fort Atkinson school districts have either approved or are planning to vote on a plan to provide their teaching staff with wage hikes of 4.7% for the 2022-23 school year, school board members said.

Jake Selck, a fifth grade student at Northside Intermediate School, asked board members to pay his teachers so that they won’t consider moving to other districts to be paid well.

“These teachers have taught me that when a disagreement happens, both sides should talk it out and find a compromise. If the kids in Milton are expected to compromise, why aren’t the adults practicing what you teach?” Selck said. “I want my favorite teachers to stay in Milton but Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and most of the state will pay them more for the same work … my future is counting on you to do the right thing.”

Insurance deductibles rise

The wage adjustment also comes as Milton school staff enrolled in the district’s health reimbursement plan will pay six times as much in insurance deductibles starting in July. Those on single plans will see their out-of-pocket costs go from $100 to $600, and family policy holders will see their deductibles go up from $200 to $1,200.

Comments / 2

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees

Two Republican candidates for governor said that if elected they would recall and replace all of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday.  Both former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said they’d install their own regents. […] The post Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

A Wisconsin judge has ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded...
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

Lincoln Principal Mary Kilar Shares Comments Upon Leaving

Editor’s note: The Banner contacted Mary Kilar to inquire as to whether she wished to share any comments as she leaves her position as principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Kilar is joining the School District of Fort Atkinson as principal of Purdy Elementary School. Her response is found below.
WHITEWATER, WI
wtmj.com

Where did all the workers go? Labor shortage explained

We’ve all experienced it. Empty store shelves, half-empty restaurants yet still needing to wait for a table, or a Starbucks unexpectedly closed with a sign on the door saying “Sorry! Had to close today. Not enough workers!”. We all sort of know what happened. COVID-19 plowed through the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Milton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Milton, WI
Education
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
BARABOO, WI
wortfm.org

Fisheries: Where the Walleye Are

Cheese curds (those chewy nuggets of milk found in the farm’s market ). Frigid winters (puffy, cozy coats worn on the lakes, fishing).Fish fry Fridays (buttery flakes of walleye served at the end of the week). The quintessential Wisconsin experience. All year long, we fish, hoping to grab one...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Andy Gross
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands of Alliant Energy customers without power in Wisconsin following storms

OAKDALE, Wis. — Nearly 17,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power after a powerful line of severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. As of 11:50 p.m., Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 900 customers in Columbia County are without power. Nearly 1,300 are without electricity in Marquette County, and another nearly 450 are in the dark in Dodge...
OAKDALE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Compensation And Benefits#Milton School Board#The School Board#Human Resources
CBS 58

Who's to blame for the pain at the pump?

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- As those record-high gas prices continue to tick up, many have different opinions on who or what's behind it. Some lawmakers in Congress put the blame on President Joe Biden and his policies for sky high prices. Meanwhile others say gas companies are the culprit of ripping Americans off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Oh, say can you see the hypocrisy

I couldn't help but laugh when I saw Wisconsin's Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow's paean to the American flag earlier this week. The GOP's official "message" from Farrow, who is also the Waukesha County executive, was aimed at commemorating Flag Day on June 14 and, of course, pitching for a few bucks from the faithful.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Vandals ‘send message’ to conservative women running for office

MADISON — Charity Barry said filthy vandals aren’t going to dissuade her in her run for congress. But Barry — one of two Republicans running for the Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District seat held by far left, entrenched incumbent Rep. Mark Pocan — did have to change locations after the restaurant where she planned a Wednesday evening fundraiser was spray-painted with obscene messages.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
wtmj.com

GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who entered the campaign late but this month won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, spoke with the AP on Tuesday about the race. His views on same-sex marriage have been in question after he made comments in his U.S. Senate race in 2004 when he backed a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Vandals Target Monroe Businesses, Conservative Candidate Charity Barry

A Monroe, Wisconsin restaurant and next-door store were vandalized with expletives and vile slurs because the restaurant was hosting an event for a conservative woman, Charity Barry, who is running against liberal Democrat Mark Pocan for U.S. Congress. Charity Barry posted photos of the vandalism to her Facebook page. Vince’s...
MONROE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer crashes its way into Blackhawk Bank in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy