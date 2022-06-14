ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patinkin's opinion: Is Pawtucket about to lose another stadium?

By Mark Patinkin, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

If there was a Rhode Island Hall of Shame, a prominent exhibit would feature former speaker Nicholas Mattiello and the state House of Reps driving away the PawSox.

This week, there’s a chance we’ll see a new candidate for such a hall.

We could be on the brink of losing another stadium – the minor league soccer development proposed by Fortuitous Partners in Pawtucket .

The city’s longtime mayor, Donald Grebien, is saying Tuesday could be a live-or-die moment for the project.

That’s when the state Commerce Corporation meets and may decide on a deal.

Or no deal.

Mayor Grebien is worried it’ll be the second – that we could be on the brink of a PawSox-style disaster.

Pawtucket soccer stadium: cost rises to $124 million due to supply chain issues, inflation

On one hand, losing a 50-year treasure like the PawSox is different from chasing away a brand new minor league soccer team.

But if this deal is fumbled, it will be an even bigger loss financially.

The proposed soccer stadium's cost and projected revenue

The proposed PawSox ballpark would have pumped around $85 million into downtown Pawtucket.

The soccer development has a total cost of $400 million – $124 million for a stadium and double that for shops, apartments, offices and a riverwalk on the Seekonk, which flows through downtown.

It promises to be a vibrant enclave just blocks from the scruffy parking lot that was supposed to be the new McCoy but now sits blighted and empty.

As for that $400 million, it used to be a lot less, but inflation has brutalized construction costs.

More from Mark: The PawSox are gone, What should we learn from it?

So Fortuitous will be throwing in more money to get things started – $45 million instead of its original $20 million, and taking on an additional $31 million in debt. To borrow a favorite Buddy Cianci word, that’s a lot of ‘scarole.

But Fortuitous has also asked for an additional $20 million in state help, on top of an original $27 million – all of it coming from a special tax district around the development.

The actual public need is $30 million, but Mayor Grebien is ante-ing up $10 million from his city.

As he put it on Monday: “Fortuitous has stepped up, Pawtucket has stepped up, now we need the state to step up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22waHH_0gA3oKsn00

The numbers are of course a challenge, but we can't lose sight of the heart of this.

Fortuitous has brought a grand vision – of a new mini-world anchored by a soccer stadium enlivening the city’s neglected riverbanks.

The promise is extraordinary.

If this dies, it will be a victim of something familiar – short-sighted Rhode Island leaders killing off a dream development because they're not bold enough to figure out a deal.

We’ve seen this movie before.

How we lost the PawSox

I wrote a long series in 2018 on how we lost the PawSox, and McCoy execs told me something disturbing.

Years earlier, when the state was asked to spend millions upgrading the old stadium, all parties sat together to work it out – the governor, speaker, Pawtucket leaders and team owners. That got them on the same page when it went for a State House vote.

That never happened during the campaign for a new ballpark.

What could have been: Shiny-new Polar Park opens in Worcester

The speaker was too arrogant to bother. Governor Raimondo was distracted by the 2018 election, plus she and Mattiello were having a spat and not talking to each other. House reps were so scared of controversy they scurried under rocks and let their lord-like speaker kill the deal with a garbage bill. And everyone in charge was too clueless to realize the team’s potential loss was a four-alarm fire.

So, for fear of committing a mere $23 million from the state to a new McCoy, politicians here blew off an $85-million dream.

Will a version of that happen again?

Another reason we lost the PawSox is that opposition voices, making groundless comparisons to 38 Studios, drowned out a constituency that seemed to never be heard from.

Pawtucket soccer stadium backers seek $30 million more from RI

That would be the fans – hundreds of thousands of folks who would have gone to games each year at a new McCoy.

No one apparently cared about them.

Maybe this time, we should think about a comparable new group of soccer fans.

That’s what this is really about – working-class folks who can’t afford tickets to Gillette but with a new minor league soccer stadium here would have a place to go with their families.

It’s a lovely thought – parents bonding with kids over the decades, and those kids inspired by heroes on the field.

In this case, unlike with the PawSox plan, there would be the added victory of Pawtucket seeing a huge surrounding development and new life on its neglected waterfront.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es7C9_0gA3oKsn00

Of such things, community is enhanced, and Rhode Island magic is made.

Will the Commerce Corporation have the vision and commitment to make that magic happen?

Or will the state’s hall of shame have a new exhibit featuring the latest group of public officials who let Rhode Island down?

mpatinki@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Patinkin's opinion: Is Pawtucket about to lose another stadium?

