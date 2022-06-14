Cody Morissette helping set table for Beloit Sky Carp offense

BELOIT

All things considered, Cody Morissette of the Beloit Sky Carp would have much preferred taking on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday than taking batting practice.

At least there was a much larger audience for practice than usual.

Many fans showing up for the High-A Midwest League baseball team’s popular “Princess Day” promotion at ABC Supply Stadium didn’t get the late notice that Sunday’s game was not going to happen.

The Timber Rattlers requested a postponement because one of their pitchers had a positive test for COVID-19, and their staff was already stretched due to a recent injury and a 12-inning game on Friday.

Because the teams aren’t scheduled to meet again in the first half of the league schedule, the game will not be made up.

“We would love to be playing,” Morissette said. “We were excited about having a chance to get a series win on a Sunday. But now we’re just happy to be out here with the fans having some fun.”

The Sky Carp infielder knows all about making the best of a situation. He and his teammates have had to do a lot of persevering so far this season and thankfully have come out of it much stronger.

Even after a 12-4 loss on Saturday, the Sky Carp are 7-3 in June and have won 13 of their past 17 games.

Friday’s 12-inning marathon showed a lot of what Morissette is all about. While he has played well since moving into the leadoff spot (and the move has worked wonders for No. 2 Nasim Nunez), he was having a really rough go on Friday. Still, he stayed positive.

Morissette was hitless in his first four at-bats Friday, having left the bases loaded in the ninth inning. An inning later, he dropped a fly ball that gave the Timber Rattlers the lead.

“Baseball can be a weird game,” he said. “I didn’t come through in the ninth inning and I dropped the fly ball to give them the lead, but it’s a game where you usually have another opportunity. I just had to flush that, make some plays and when I came up in a big spot again I was able to come through.”

After relief pitcher Robbie Baker threw a wild pitch to send the automatic runner at second to third, Morissette ripped his next pitch over the fence for his eighth home run—and a walk-off, to boot.

“I was just trying to get that runner home from third to tie the game,” Morissette said. “I was looking for a pitch I could handle. He threw a fastball down the middle and I was ready for it. I didn’t miss it. That was fun.”

Morissette is the sort of player that Sky Carp manager Jorge Hernandez loves. He will do anything asked, bat wherever in the lineup, play wherever in the field. He has played both second and third base for Beloit.

“Whatever he asks, I’m going to do,” said Morissette, who leads the team in runs (30) and runs batted in (31). The 22-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, played at Boston College. He was the Miami Marlins’ second-round pick, 52nd overall, in the 2021 draft.

He is hitting .231 for the season, but his average has improved each month. He moved up to the team’s leadoff spot in the batting order with Nunez going to the second spot. It has been a terrific move for both.

As the leadoff hitter, Morissette figures he may take a few more pitches.

“I want to give the guys coming up the chance to see a few pitches and see what the guy is working with,” he said. “It’s been fun trying to set the table for the rest of the guys in the order. (Nunez) has been crushing the ball in the No. 2 hole and stealing bases. I’m not the fastest guy. (Nunez) is the speed guy. My goal is to not let him catch up to me on the bases.”

The Sky Carp will wind up the first half of the Midwest League season with momentum. And when they start the second half fresh, they can leave all the struggles of the first half behind.

“Early in the year we were putting a lot of pressure on ourselves and we weren’t performing our best,” he said. “Part of it might have been the weather. It might have been our preparation.

“We had a lot of problems to start the year, but not in the clubhouse. We’ve had a great group of guys and everyone gets along. We turned the corner and we’re starting to play a lot better.”