State budget includes $1 million for bridge suicide barrier design; House vote Thursday

PROVIDENCE – Advocates and legislators on Monday applauded the inclusion of $1 million in the coming year's state budget for the design and engineering of suicide barriers on Rhode Island's four tallest bridges.

But the funds are only the beginning of a process that must conclude with installation of the barriers if lives are to be saved, they said.

"It’s only a first step, but a very important one, because it means that many of my colleagues in the General Assembly have now acknowledged that this is something that should be done and they are willing to make a commitment once they understand all the complexities and hammer out the details," state Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., who introduced legislation for barrier design in the House, told The Journal.

Sen. Lou DiPalma, who introduced a companion bill in the state Senate, wrote in an email: "The $1-million appropriation to address the engineering design work associated with safety barriers/netting on RI’s four major bridges, including Newport-Pell, Jamestown-Verrazano, Mount Hope and Sakonnet, is an urgent, critical and most appropriate next step. These barriers/netting are long overdue."

Denise Panichas, executive director of The Samaritans of Rhode Island, praised DiPalma, Solomon and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, saying "it took courage and leadership ... to turn the dial away from a horrific, silent, unacknowledged state legacy that has happened since the first bridge [Mount Hope] was erected in 1929."

Panichas added: "But I will remind everyone that for all the good intentions it took to get here, this cannot be another Rhode Island study that collects dust on a shelf."

"Many of those affected by bridge suicide in Rhode Island have told me that the passage of this study gives them hope that barriers will soon be erected, and they can start a healing process," said Melissa Cotta, cofounder of Bridging the Gap for Safety and Healing.

"I commend our leaders for taking this vital step toward making suicide from RI's bridges a thing of the past. However, although this step is important, there is a lot more work to be done and time is of essence. Until temporary barriers and then permanent barriers are installed, falls from our bridges will continue to happen, people will die and more people will suffer."

The $1 million for barrier design and engineering was approved late last week by the House Finance Committee as part of the 2023 fiscal year budget, covering the year that begins July 1. The budget is headed to a floor vote Thursday.

The barrier designs must be completed before the costs of construction can be estimated.

Suicide prevention resources: Where to turn if you are considering suicide.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

Other resources:

BHLink: For confidential support and to get connected to care, call (401) 414-LINK (5465) or visit the BHLink 24-hour/7-day triage center at 975 Waterman Ave., East Providence. Website: https://www.bhlink.org

The Samaritans of Rhode Island: (401) 272-4044 or (800) 365-4044. Website: samaritansri.org

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK, or (800) 273-8255

The Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 “from anywhere in the USA, anytime, about any type of crisis.”

Butler Hospital Behavioral Health Services Call Center: Available 24/7 “to guide individuals seeking advice for themselves or others regarding suicide prevention.” (844) 401-0111

Thrive Behavioral Health's Emergency Services: 24-hour crisis hotline (401) 738-4300.

Prevent Suicide in Rhode Island: a Department of Health resource. If you are in crisis, call (800) 273-8255 or text TALK to 741741. Website: https://preventsuicideri.org/