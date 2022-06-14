ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Zanesville, OH

Village police department's feeling gas price pinch

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago

With gas prices hovering around $5 a gallon in the area, village police departments are casting a wary eye toward their budgets.

South Zanesville Police Department Chief Mark Ross said some money to be used for equipment purchases is now going into the gas budget. "We have been notified by our village clerk that we are going to have to start tightening our belts," he said. The village upped the department's gas budget from $6,800 in 2021 to $10,000 in 2022. His department has already spent more than $3,500 through May, and Ross projects fuel needs to exceed $11,000 this year.

To fight that, Ross said this department will have to limit driving, what he calls stationary patrols. Instead of cruising neighborhoods, he said officers will stop and watch an area with the cruiser turned off instead of idling, and then move on to another area.

Ross said he thinks rising gas prices worked against the village's 4-mill levy to fund an additional officer, which failed in May. He said the village scrapped plans to put it back on the ballot this November.

Captain and Deputy Chief Josh Weaver with the Roseville Police Department said he has been using community policing techniques to stay more visible and save gas money.

"I am walking and talking to people more than I am driving around as much," he said. Instead of slowly cruising neighborhoods, which doesn't result in the best gas mileage, he said, he will stop and shut off his vehicle and power down the equipment inside to save gas while he is out and about. He has his portable radio to be in touch, and never gets too far from his car, but is "trying to be more conscious, knowing how gas prices are," he said.

Shutting off the cruiser isn't as easy as it sounds. Frazeysburg Chief Police Eliasha Bourne said "the complication with that is we have equipment we need to keep cool, officers we need to keep cool. It is a balancing act, of not wasting, but also taking care of the equipment we have."

His department budgets $10,000 a year for fuel for its three cruisers, and if gas prices remain around $5 a gallon, the department is on track to exceed that by $2,000. "I put out a memo to shut the car off if they are not in it, reduce the amount of mobile patrol, and if they are stationary, to shut the car off.

"It is early enough in the year we can mitigate that, but if it comes down to the end of the year and we are shy, we will stop making patrols," he said.

"Right now we are just eating the extra cost," said Dresden Chief Scott Caldwell. "It will definitely affect the budget next year," he said. "We have to have gas to do our job, one way or another."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Village police department's feeling gas price pinch

sciotopost.com

Update: Suspect Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Fairfield County

Hocking – Law enforcement had shut down 33 in the area of Sharps road for a suspect that has fired shots from a gun after bailing out of a vehicle. According to reports, law enforcement was on the chase of a suspect when his car became disabled, he bailed and fired shots at law enforcement. Since then the suspect has disappeared into the woods. Fairfield Sheriff reported that only the vehicles were struck with gunfire and not the officers.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
