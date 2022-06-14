ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberries are ready: Where to pick your own around Chittenden County

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Local strawberries have been appearing on Vermont farm stands for a few weeks now, but farms are just beginning to allow berry lovers into their fields to choose their own sweet morsels.

June is prime time for strawberry lovers — the first taste of summer, to some. Strawberry picking, or "pick-your-own," typically opens when farm fields become flush with the ruby red berries.

Not all Vermont strawberry farms allow people to pick their own berries. Some prefer to pick the berries themselves and sell pints or quarts at their farm stands or at farmers markets.

Below are the plans for some of the "pick-your-own" strawberry farms in and around Chittenden County for summer 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIs3k_0gA3nTcJ00

Full Belly Farm

When open: Strawberry picking opened on June 11, paused for a few days to allow fields to ripen, and was due to resumeJune 14.

Where: 686 Davis Rd., Monkton.

More information: Visit the farm's Facebook page, facebook.com/fullbellyfarmvt , or call 802-453-3793. Updates will be recorded in the farm's voicemail message.

Last Resort Farm

When open: Open as of June 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 2246 Tyler Bridge Rd., Monkton.

More information: People should call 802-453-2847 or visit the farm's Instagram account, instagram.com/lastresortfarm , for daily updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTzL9_0gA3nTcJ00

Lewis Creek Farm

When open: Pick-your-own strawberries opened June 16 and will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 3071 Vermont 116, Starksboro.

More information: Daily updates can be found on the farm's website, lewiscreekfarm.com , or by calling the farm at 802-453-4591 and listening to the voicemail message.

Paul Mazza's Fruit and Vegetable Stand

When open: Pick-your-own strawberries was due to open June 15 and will continue daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 182 River Rd., Essex Junction, and 135 Poor Farm Rd., Colchester.

More information: Visit the farm's Facebook page, facebook.com/paulmazzasfruitandvegetablestand or call 802-879-3760.

Sam Mazza's Farm Market and Cafe

When open: Strawberry picking dates hadn't been announced as of June 13, but should be announced once there is a steady crop of berries, the farm said on Facebook. The farm typically opens pick-your-own berries in mid-June.

Where: 277 Lavigne Rd., Colchester.

More information: Visit the farm's Facebook page, facebook.com/sammazzafarmmarket , or call 802-655-3440.

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Strawberries are ready: Where to pick your own around Chittenden County

