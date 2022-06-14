ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Champlain College announces $1 million donation

By Kate O'Farrell, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Champlain College announced a $1 million donation on Thursday, made to the school anonymously. The donation was made just days after the school's new president, Alex Hernandez, started his term at the college.

"Champlain's radically pragmatic education is transformative for students and this gift provides important momentum as we seek to increase our impact and support a thriving Vermont," Hernandez said in a statement released June 6.

The school, which has an undergraduate population of 2,100 students at its Burlington campus, has 111 subject areas for students to study and 118 full-time faculty members, according to Champlain College .

The college has been in downtown Burlington since 1878 and also has campuses in Montreal and Dublin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxPqI_0gA3nQy800

The donation will support the college's new initiative, the R/Evolutionary 2030 Strategic Plan, according to the college. The donation will go towards the plan's goals of building innovative academic programs, being an economic engine for Vermont, and investing in the Champlain community.

Hernandez comes to Champlain College from the University of Virginia, according to his biography on the college's website. Champlain's previous president, Benjamin Ola Akande, left the college after one year for a position at a St. Louis financial firm in 2021.

The college's former president, Dave Finney, served as interim president until this past week, when Hernandez officially started his term.

The $1 million donation comes to a school with an estimated 23.9$ million endowment as of the end of 2020, according to Data USA. The school's endowment is smaller than other Vermont colleges and university, such as Middlebury College and the University of Vermont. Middlebury's endowment is valued around $1.5 billion, according to the college.

In the press release, Hernandez said that the anonymous donation was a testament to the faculty and staff of the college, and "their hard work, perseverance, and entrepreneurial spirit."

Kate O'Farrell is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. You can reach her at KOFarrell@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Champlain College announces $1 million donation

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
Addison Independent

Kick Start funds three new Midd businesses

MIDDLEBURY — Downtown Middlebury will soon boast three new businesses offering products ranging from women’s clothing to wine, thanks to a new round of startup grants offered through the Kick Start program. The Better Middlebury Partnership (BMP) recently confirmed $20,000 Kick Start grant awards to both Schmetterling Wine...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
smcvt.edu

Lindsay (Hill) Kurrle ’93

Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man was finally laid to rest beside his wife on Friday, nearly 40 years after he died, all thanks to the hard work of some strangers. We told you a few months ago about the discovery of an urn at a local law office, and how the Fair Haven Historical Society got to work trying to figure out whose remains were inside.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Virginia State
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
mynbc5.com

Expanded Amtrak service coming to northwestern Vermont

BARRE, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is expanding passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury next month, as the agency looks to provide high-speed passenger rail to more areas of northwestern Vermont. Beginning July 29, The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express will begin offering daily service from...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bank of Burlington raises startup capital in record time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local, investor-owned, commercial operation is now one step closer to becoming the first new financial institution chartered in Vermont in decades. The Bank of Burlington tells WCAX News that in record speed, the organization has raised $33 million in startup capital, cashing in millions more than they needed to move forward with the project. And leaders raised the money in less than a month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack. They’re calling on the hospital to do more after reports of violence in the emergency department. Nurses in the emergency department say they’ve been assaulted both verbally and physically while providing care to patients, and enough...
WCAX

Homeownership program making a difference for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Racial justice is a key goal when it comes to efforts to create new affordable housing in Chittenden County. Buying a house is harder than it’s ever been. That’s why the Champlain Housing Trust is stepping up with a new initiative to help Black, Indigenous, and people of color become homeowners.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champlain College#Middlebury College#Charity
WCAX

North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. The Rulfs Orchard Facebook page says Grandpa Bob Rulfs was a true legend. The orchard says as a little boy, he dreamed of having a farm but was told he may not be able to do that because of allergies. Nevertheless, he got a degree in animal husbandry and bought some cows.
PERU, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Affordable Housing Opens in Stowe

The Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth Company have partnered to combat the housing crisis here in Vermont, and today they cut the ribbon for a new building in Stowe. Vermont officials say the housing came together through a combination of state and federal funding. Gus Seelig said the state “invested 3.2 million dollars of funds […]
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Shoppers help Feed a Family at Plattsburgh Hannaford

Plattsburgh, NY — Local 22/44’s annual Feed a Family food drive collected hundreds of pounds of non-perishable foods Thursday to help families in need. Many shoppers at the Hannaford in Plattsburgh took the time to buy items, including Jan Spooner, who wants to pay it forward for those less fortunate.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
compassvermont.com

Student Attacked on Bike Path in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — A 14-year-old Barre student was on the bike path with a group of other kids when some of the group turned on the student, punching him and kicking him in the head, the Barre City Police reported. The incident is estimated to have taken place Monday,...
BARRE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
sevendaysvt

Bristol's Bicycle Mill Baking Mills Flour by Bike

An increasing number of Vermont bread bakers use locally grown, freshly milled flour. But, as far as she knows, Elizabeth Trostel is the only one in the state using pedal power to mill some of her grain. Trostel, 38, has been a professional baker for about 15 years, but she'd...
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life

Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats. Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats. Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 2. Updated: 8 hours ago. In the second part of his Primary Preview of the...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching

North Country marinas, campgrounds try to bounce back from border closure. Summer seasonal businesses like marinas and campgrounds were some of our region’s hardest-hit industries during the pandemic because of the closed border. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Air service grows at BTV with expanded routes and new airline Sun Country

NEW NON-STOP FLIGHTS TO MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MSP) FROM BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (BTV) AND STRONG AIR SERVICE UPGAGED MAINLINE SERVICE. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Burlington International Airport (BTV) welcomed seasonal service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) on Sun Country Airlines. The inaugural flight will land in BTV from MSP at 9:56 a.m. EST and will depart for the Twin Cities at 10:50 a.m. EST.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Congress acts on postal problems

Law intends to increase accountability, transparency at USPS. The postal delivery problems that have resurfaced in Williston in recent weeks have plagued communities nationwide for nearly two years — and have prompted an act of Congress. Signed into law in April, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 has...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Air Canada flight gets diverted to Burlington

Autopsy confirms Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide. Autopsy confirms Woodstock suspect dies from gunshot wound to the head, suicide. South Burlington Schools add trailers to keep up with enrollment. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington Schools add trailers to keep up with enrollment. Super Senior:...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

913
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy