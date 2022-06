ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Memorial events for Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, one of the last surviving members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, were held Friday. McGee, who passed away early this year at the age of 102, served as a fighter pilot and member of the 332nd Fighter Squadron, famously known as the “Tuskegee Airmen,” an all-Black unit in World War II, followed by combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

