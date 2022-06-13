ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Top Moments From Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 Concert

By Easy Money Typer
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoEOJ_0gA3mzhe00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The official start of the summer in NYC is Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert, and yes it definitely indicated that this year we are indeed back outside.

Summer Jam 2022 Brought The Heat

The annual concert made its triumphant return in 2021 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hot 97 looked to build off the energy it started last year with another strong concert packed with performances from new and current Hip-Hop stars, including the rain.

As with every Summer Jam show, fans got warmed up outside of the Metlife Arena, enjoying performances from artists who aren’t big enough to rock inside the stadium but deserving of a place on the festival stage.

Emerging artists like Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae got things started before fans headed inside.

Summer Jam 2022 Had Its Moments

Once the sun begins the set, that’s when the brightest stars arrive to hit the Summer Jam main stage. This year’s slate of performers definitely held it down.

Attendees saw performances from DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Brooklyn’s own, Fivio Foreign, closing out the show for his hometown of NYC.

Burna Boy was originally on the bill, but he was a late scratch along with Young Thug and Gunna because they are currently locked up after being caught up in a RICO charge.

There was also a dope tribute for the late DJ Kayslay, who passed away in April due to COVID-19 complications.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Summer Jam concert if there were surprise guests to deliver those signature moments we have come to expect from NYC’s biggest concert of the year.

Hit the gallery below to see the top moments from Summer Jam 2022.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Top Moments From Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Cardi B Hits The Festival Stage To Perform “Shake It”

It wouldn’t be a Summer Jam concert if Bardi didn’t show up. What made this surprise even more special is the fact she hopped on the festival stage to join Dougie B and Kay Flocka to perform their hit single “Shake It.”

2. Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch missed his Governors Ball set after being popped for weapons charges as he entered the venue, but he beat those charges and performed on Sunday. He’s a legend for that. He also led the crowd in a “f*ck the NYPD” chant to celebrate.

3. Put Your Lights Up For The Drama King

Papoose, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, The LOX, Jim Jones, and other NYC artists hit the stage for a fitting tribute to the late Drama King, DJ Kay Slay. It was a touching moment.

4. Young Thug Had A Message For His Fans

Young Thug didn’t let his current predicament keep him from being involved with Summer Jam 2022 in some capacity. He delivered an audio message to fans in attendance and watching via live stream.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” Thug began. “You know, your support during this time means a lot to us, ya know.”

“You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” he continued. “Everybody, please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

5. Fivieo Foreign Brings Out Chloe Bailey

The self-proclaimed “King of New York” has plenty to be hyped about. Closing out Summer Jam is a tremendous honor, and on top of that, he’s a Brooklyn native, so it was indeed a moment. So that means he needed to have some surprises for the fans in attendance, and bringing out Chloe Bailey to perform his song “Hello,” off his debut album was definitely a nice treat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Migos Pull Out of Governors Ball Festival, Replaced by Lil Wayne

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Migos have pulled out of this weekend’s Governors Ball festival in New York for reasons that festival organizers said are “out of our control.” The Atlanta trio have been replaced on the lineup by Lil Wayne. The move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between Quavo and Offset. While the group has been saddled with reports of discord for years, the rumors accelerated when Quavo and Takeoff released a single last month called “Hotel Lobby” under the name Unc and Phew. While reps for Migos tell Variety that the...
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram Appears At Brooklyn Chop HouseSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Had To Trick Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

According to Fat Joe, the late Big Pun used to be so vicious on the microphone that rappers were scared to hop on a track with him, so Joe often had to trick them into rapping alongside his Terror Squad brother. During a sitdown with Angie Martinez, the pair were...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells Story Of First Time He Heard Biggie's 'Who Shot Ya'

In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Says 50 Cent Told Him To Change Cocaine Muzik Group's Name: "They're Going To Be Scared Of That"

Yo Gotti's been seeing a lot of success, and he's not afraid to show it. Earlier this month, the rapper/record executive bought Lehla Samia a pink Lamborghini. He then brought back his annual "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash," which was a predictably star-studded affair. And his birthday celebration didn't end there- he also dropped $1.2 million on 2 Rolls Royces as a gift to himself.
MUSIC
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Nle Choppa
Person
Dj Kay Slay
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Chloe Bailey
The FADER

Young Thug speaks from jail at Hot 97 Summer Jam

Young Thug has been virtually silent since his May arrest on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity. He’s also been charged with seven additional felonies stemming from drugs and firearms found during a search of his Atlanta home the night of his arrest. Since then, he’s been incarcerated in Fulton County Jail, denied bond twice by judges in the county’s magistrate and superior courts. He’s let his attorney Brian Steel do all the talking this past month. But Sunday night, he sent an audio message to fans at the Hot 97 Hot Jam in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, thanking them for their support and urging them to sign Kevin Liles’ and Julie Greenwald’s Protect Black Art petition.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Metlife Arena#B Lovee
Vibe

The ‘Ebro In The Morning’ Team Breaks Down The Madness Of Hot 97 Summer Jam

Click here to read the full article. A longtime staple within Hip-Hop culture, New York’s FM radio station for Hip-Hop/R&B in Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert is one of the biggest live music events of the year. Its history as a breeding ground for future icons has made gracing their stage a rite of passage for artists looking to take the next step in their career or to cement their legacy even further. Nearly 30 years after the first Summer Jam took place at Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey in 1994, Hot 97 continues to carry on tradition with...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Is "Untrapped": Doc Captures His Rise With Help From Young Thug, Gunna & Drake

Lil Baby took a massive risk when he finally gave up on the streets to pursue a career in music. He had a steady cash flow and a near-mythical reputation in Atlanta that could potentially be tarnished by a weak pen game. But in America, there are few routes out of the trap of poverty, and selling drugs only lasts so long. In the new documentary from Karam Gill, Untrapped, fans will get an inside look at how one of hip-hop’s biggest names was able to ascend from the streets of Atlanta and perform at the Grammy awards.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Previews New Song "Real Talk" Live At Summer Jam

Since releasing Live Life Fast in 2021 to varying opinions, Roddy Ricch has turned his focus to new heat, teasing fans with the announcement of his highly anticipated album Feed the Streets 3. While fans wait for updates on the project, the rapper took the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam to give fans a peek at “Real Talk,” one of his upcoming songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: N.W.A. Dropped Their Second LP ‘Efil4zaggin’ 31 Years Ago

On this date in 1991, “the world’s most dangerous group dropped their second and final album as a group, ironically titled Efil4zaggin on the Ruthless/Priority imprint. On the heels of Ice Cube departing from N.W.A. on a sour note to embark on a solo career, the now four-man group was slowly disbanding, but managed to churn out one last full length album. Dr. Dre and D.O.C. left the group to help form Death Row Records shortly after this project was released. The album offered up three singles; the memorable “Always Into Somethin”, “Appetite For Destruction”, which featured an Ice Cube sub and “The Days Of Wayback”. Because of the group’s success, the LP did eventually reach platinum status.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Star Stylist Law Roach on How His Hollywood Clients Inspired His Hervé Léger Design Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. On Wednesday evening, Hollywood stylists Jason Rembert, Philippe Uter and Nicolas Bru were in the crowd at Citizen News in Hollywood to fete their colleague Law Roach’s debut fashion designs. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Top Stylist of The Year in 2021 has teamed up with Parisian luxury label Hervé Léger for a limited-edition resort collection due to land in October.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Women's Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved LabelsDaddy Gear-est: The Best Father's Day Gifts Inspired by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
224
Followers
3K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy