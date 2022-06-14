Afterthoughts: A time to say goodbye

“To every thing there is a season, and a time for every purpose under the heavens.” Ecclesliastes 3:1 KJV

Since this will be the final Afterthoughts appearing in this newspaper, I thought it appropriate to start with this verse from the Old Testament.

It tells us that change, with all its beginnings and endings, is inevitable and all things happen in their own time.

This column has come to feel like a letter to old friends; and, I will miss it.

However, several months ago, I began to wonder if it was time to park my train of thought.

Macular degeneration and arthritis has made it increasingly difficult to continue producing something worth reading.

Still, I couldn’t bring myself to sever this connection with all of you and with my adopted hometown.

Finally. I left it in God’s hands by praying that He would take it from me if that was His will.

Be careful what you pray for.

About a week later, I received an email from the current editor letting me know that SEW would no longer be carrying Afterthoughts.

It was bittersweet.

I knew it was time to let it go; but, I’ve been a freelance writer for this newspaper for nearly a quarter century.

It has become a part of my identity.

I will be forever grateful to Tom Douglas for hiring me to write personal profiles of prominent residents in and around Spencer.

Later, he encouraged me to create Afterthoughts.

The rest is history.

I’m also thankful to Travis Curry and Amanda York and the staff of SEW for their encouragement and support.

Most of all, I am grateful for you, the readers.

Over the years, you’ve shared my life and, through emails and letters, allowed me to participate a little bit in yours.

Thank you.

If you want to continue our friendship, please send me a friend request on Facebook.

At present, that is my only social media outlet.

I will continue to homeschool the five youngest grandchildren here at the farm and encourage another generation of gardeners.

I have several projects that have been on the back burner for far too long. I did manage to publish one Christian novel.

Misguided Journey, on Kindle; but, I’ve been working on another – tentatively entitled Hannah’s House – that I hope to have ready for publication by the first of next year. I’m also working on a family cookbook and a collection of country poems entitled Sheets on a Country Clothesline.

When these and other projects are available, I will let my friends on FB know how they can get it for free.

I don’t like good-byes; so, I will just say so long – until we meet again. God Bless You All. Leona