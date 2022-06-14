Chisholm City Council approves summer hours

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council last week approved summer hours for city hall and the public library.

Starting this week city hall will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Meanwhile, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

For the summer months the council has adopted a revision in its meeting schedule to one meeting per month, and voted to suspend its June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24 meetings.

The council also took up the following items at its June 8 meeting:

• Rejected all bids for the Fifth Street Southwest infrastructure improvement project. The council plans to revisit the matter late summer or early fall.

• Adopted a resolution to establish an Absentee Ballot Board consisting of: City Clerk Eileen Zah, Payroll Clerk Kristi Castagneri and Public Utilities Clerk Denise Simonson.

• Took up a request from Cheryl Brottem to waive the short-term rental application fee. A motion by Councilor Marty Halverson to request Brottem register for a long-term rental or pay the short-term rental fee was seconded by Councilor Adam Lantz and passed in a 4 to 2 vote. Councilor April Fountain and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja voted no. An earlier motion by Fountain to grant a one-time waiver of the short-term rental application fee failed due to the lack of a second.

• Approved the hiring of Michael Vajdl to the position of heavy equipment operator/truck driver/utility worker.

• Accepted a donation of six, XTS2500 portable radios from the Osseo Police Department to the Chisholm Fire Department.

• Approved extending Covid-19 sick pay of one time up to 40 hours, retroactive to June 1 through Dec. 31. Current CDC guidance for a person diagnosed with Covid-19 is five days of quarantine after the first symptom and to wear a mask five days after quarantine, according to information contained in the agenda packet.

• Extended a lease agreement between the city and Lost Forty, LLC, the studio company leasing space in the lower level of city hall from one year to five years.

• Approved a change order for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation project in the amount of $360.60.

• Extended a contract between the city and North Shore Human Resources until Dec. 31.