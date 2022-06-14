ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while reporting on an Israeli military raid of a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Multiple media investigations say the...

Amy Coney Barrett Sidestepped a Critical Detail About the History of Tribal Courts in SCOTUS’ Double Jeopardy Decision

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in Denezpi v. United States that the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy clause does not prevent both tribal and federal governments from prosecuting an individual for the same crime. These two governments, the court held, are separate sovereigns, and each has an interest in defining and punishing illegal acts within its jurisdiction. The case split 6–3, with the majority and the dissent disagreeing over not just law but history. In the end, the majority got the law right, but ignored crucial historical facts that could have bolstered contemporary tribal sovereignty.
Women vs. Connecticut

Soon after Ann Hill arrived at Yale Law School in 1968, she realized she was pregnant. Her options were limited: she could give birth—or get an illegal abortion. The decision she faced inspired her to take on Connecticut’s abortion ban. The legal battle that followed would set the stage for Roe v. Wade.
The Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Who Was Just Arrested for Rioting on Jan. 6 Leads Primary Polls

It’s been a fun series of recent events in Michigan:. • In late May, the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate, James Craig, a former Detroit police chief who is billed as being “tough on crime,” was disqualified from being on the primary ballot because thousands of signatures on his nominating petition were determined to be fraudulent. (A number of other candidates were also found to have submitted fake signatures.)
When Can the Government Forcibly Medicate a Defendant?

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. The question before the court was complex—and, attorneys said, never before litigated. The circumstances in question were not those of the crime itself, but the defendant’s competency and willingness to take antipsychotic medications ahead of the trial. At issue: How many doses was it OK to skip before the government had to step in?
Before abortion was legal, people in the northeast could travel to New York City to go to Dr. Nathan Rappaport, one of the most notorious illegal abortionists of the era.

In 1966, a writer for the Village Voice sat down with Nathan Rappaport in an out-of-the-way hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The divorced, disgraced, and debarred physician was ready to come out of the shadows: He was an illegal abortionist and had been for more than 35 years and 25,000 procedures. By that point, he realized that he was going to continue, despite the risks: “I tried to quit after I got out of prison the first time and just to do something related to medicine,” Rappaport told the alt-weekly. “But, with my license revoked and my jail record, I couldn’t get a job anywhere in the world.”
The Culture War Over Electric Cars

Sonari GLINTON: The Biden administration has made electric vehicles a top priority. The administration wants half of all new vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. Some states, like California, are setting bolder targets, while some other states appear to be moving in the opposite direction. Last month, the bill was introduced in North Carolina. That can only be described as well, the most anti electric car bill to date.
Ulysses Is 100. Its History Is a Warning.

James Joyce fans around the world celebrate Bloomsday—June 16, the date on which his novel Ulysses takes place—any number of ways. There are marathon readings and brilliant stage performances. There are solemn rituals (eating a Gorgonzola sandwich), whimsical gestures (carrying a potato in your pocket), and more canonical Joycean exploits (late-night brothel hijinks). Given all the ways Joyce’s novel tends to seep into everyday life, on Bloomsday and year-round, it’s remarkable that Ulysses was illegal to publish, sell, import, or advertise in the United States for over a decade. The novel was banned as obscene until 1933, when Judge John Woolsey of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York allowed it to roam free on U.S. soil.
