2 in custody after early morning West End shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are on scene of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Eden Park Drive, Thursday afternoon. Police reported the incident at 4:18 p.m. and the crash is expected to cause delays. There is no information about the extent of the injuries at this time.
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Police have identified the victim in a fatal overnight shooting in Cheviot. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000-block of Dina Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found three juveniles inside a residence near the...
CINCINNATI — The emergency demolition of the former Davis Furniture building has closed a portion of a street in Over-the-Rhine, according to Cincinnati police. Main Street is closed between East Central Parkway and 12th Street while workers tear down the structure. The demolition comes after the vacant building started...
LOVELAND, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police announced that a section of Adams Road will be closed for wires in the roadway, Friday afternoon. Adams Rd. between Cones Road and Meredith Avenue will be closed. There is no timetable for when the road will reopen. Police have notified Cincinnati Bell...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in assaulting a cashier at a BP gas station in South Fairmount. Officers say the assault happened Monday around 7:45 a.m. after the suspect got into an argument with the cashier. The suspect hit the cashier through the service...
HARRISON, Ohio — 8:09 p.m. Colerain Police confirm a single motorcycle crash occurred on Colerain Road, Thursday evening. Two people were riding the motorcycle when it crashed, with both riders sustaining injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was air lifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to officials, Brandon White, 38, is wanted for aggravated robbery. White is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair. White is 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. According to police, White...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a man accused of assaulting a streetcar operator. According to police, on Thursday, a man waited for a streetcar operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility located at 1927 Race Street in OTR. Police say that when the victim exited...
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Cincinnati's University Heights neighborhood, police confirmed. The remains were discovered around 11 a.m. along the 2000 block of West McMicken Avenue. Police said the area they were found in looks like it was once...
CINCINNATI — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Delhi Township, Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed that crews were called to the 4300 block of St Dominic Drive around 4:00 p.m. due to heavy black smoke being seen. There is no known cause of the...
CINCINNATI — Pedestrian safety takes another step forward with an emphasis on protecting our kids. It was a joyous atmosphere outside Rockdale Academy to celebrate two years of hard work to combat drivers speeding outside the school. "Many people drive down the street like it's an expressway and it's...
ERLANGER, Ky. — 3:35 p.m. The crash blocking the connecting ramp from I-275 to southbound I-71/75 at Donaldson Highway has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramp is now open for usual traffic. 3:03 p.m. The connecting ramp from I-275 to southbound I-71/75 at Donaldson...
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday night, according to police. Police were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man appears in court accused of holding a woman against her will, beating her and threatening to kill police in a shootout. Patrick Dailey, 58, was arrested early Friday morning. The North Fairmount man and another unidentified person are accused of taking the woman from an...
CINCINNATI — Fire crews battled a structure fire on Fred Shuttlesworth Circle earlier Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle at approximately 5:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but stated that extensive work is still needed. One firefighter...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show. It all unfolded in the 2500 block of Orland Avenue near...
