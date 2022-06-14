Law enforcement, civilians honor fallen Wicomico sheriff's deputy

EASTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers, emergency services personnel and civilians gathered along U.S. Route 50 on the Eastern Shore Monday afternoon to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard.

Firetrucks, ambulances and police vehicles lined up on the shoulders of Route 50 and in parking lots, with official personnel and civilians waving flags and saluting the motorcade carrying Hilliard’s body home to Salisbury from Baltimore.

Hilliard, 41, was shot and killed Sunday night in Pittsville while attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

An 18-year law enforcement veteran, Hilliard would have turned 42 on June 22.

According to police, Hilliard and another deputy went to the Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville Sunday evening to arrest Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar.

The deputies did not initially see anyone matching Davidson’s description and left. However, Hilliard returned to the complex and saw a man matching his description walking out and began a foot pursuit. Davidson shot at Hilliard multiple times using a handgun, striking him at least once.

After an extensive manhunt involving local, state and federal law enforcement officers throughout the region, Davidson surrendered to police without incident about two hours after the shooting.

Hilliard was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was pronounced deceased.

Davidson is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Davidson was already wanted on felony warrants in Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester counties and in Baltimore City.

During a press conference Monday, Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis said Davidson was convicted in 2019 in Baltimore City for armed robbery with a handgun, but received a three-year suspended sentence, then probation before judgment for the crime.

“Had he still been incarcerated where he belonged, our deputy would still be with us here today,” Lewis said. “Our deputy would still be here with us today.”

At the press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan shared that he had spoken to Hilliard’s wife and met his three children earlier Monday. Hilliard’s wife told the governor that she wanted people to know he died doing what he loved.

In a Facebook post, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office expressed their sorrow over losing one of their own.

“The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being. Deputy Glen Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time.”

“As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him. Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe.”

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be leading further investigation with assistance from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.