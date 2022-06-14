ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Enjoy Treetop Living And Golf Course Views in Fort Worth’s Exclusive Mira Vista

By Seth Fowler
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you remember watching Return of The Jedi for the first time? What about Robinhood: Prince of Theives with Kevin Costner? Both of those movies were seen multiple times by an up-and-coming Bow Tie Realtor back in the day. I loved seeing where the Ewoks lived on the forest moon of...

candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Fishing and Outdoor Mecca Picks Fort Worth For Its First Flagship Store — Your First Look at Karl’s Fishing

The first ever Karl's Fishing and Outdoors store is opening in Fort Worth's WestBend development. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Something fishy is going on at Fort Worth’s WestBend. Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in the development at 1621 River Run. Created for both novice and seasoned anglers alike, Karl’s Fishing started as a direct-to-consumer digital platform. Now, it is marking a new chapter with the opening of this immersive store.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
County
Tarrant County, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Business
fwtx.com

Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Owner of Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth Dies at 78

Mike Smith, 78, the longtime owner of Fort Worth’s iconic Paris Coffee Shop, died Monday night in his sleep, NBC 5 has learned. Smith took over the restaurant from his father in 1965 and ran it until April 2021 when he sold it. The new owners renovated the diner on West Magnolia Avenue and reopened it last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Exclusive Mira Vista#Sherwood Forest
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
visitgranbury.com

24 Hours in Granbury

To Do – Start your trip off by strolling the iconic Historic Granbury Square. This downtown area is well-known in both Texas AND America for a reason. After all, we’ve won ‘Best Historic Small Town in America’ twice. Sip and stroll through the many boutiques, unique...
GRANBURY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy